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The New 'Rogue AI' Panic Doesn't Hold Up To Scrutiny, And It Traces Back To One Company's Mistakes
Anthropic, OpenAI, and Meta all reported the same kind of breach this month. All five incidents trace back to the same company.
Aug 7
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Jordan Schachtel
49
10
8
July 2026
AI Will Save the U.S. Economy
My article in American Greatness.
Jul 31
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Jordan Schachtel
44
33
10
A Faction of AI Leaders Want to Outsource American Sovereignty To An International Committee
Here's why that's a bad idea.
Jul 29
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Jordan Schachtel
48
12
12
Fauci's most heinous crime: advancing fake science in pursuit of societal ruin
The longtime Government Health bureaucrat propagandized the masses and harmed America greatly in the process.
Jul 28
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Jordan Schachtel
158
42
39
America Is Shooting Down Iranian Drones With Missiles Built for Soviet Bombers
The Islamic Republic is striking our Gulf partners and American bases across the region with drones that cost less than a used car. We are stopping them…
Jul 28
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Jordan Schachtel
61
17
8
The New Republic Says I’m an AI Zealot
Imagine if thirty years ago, an early internet supporter was considered an internet zealot.
Jul 23
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Jordan Schachtel
32
12
7
Debunking the Doomers: Data Centers, Jobs, and the Fight for AI's Future — Guest: Nathan Leamer
Today we are chatting with Nathan Leamer, Executive Director of Build American AI and a longtime fixture in DC’s tech-policy circles, for a rapid-fire…
Jul 17
•
Jordan Schachtel
22
14
3
1:05:37
Astroturf Exposed: Radical Leftists Organizing Nationwide 'Conservative' Data Center Protests
Degrowth movement backed by San Francisco billionaire revealed as fraudulent.
Jul 17
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Jordan Schachtel
77
13
19
Astroturf operations targeting the American right — Guest: Parker Thayer
In this episode of The Dossier Podcast, I sit down with Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, to unpack one of the…
Jul 7
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Jordan Schachtel
32
3
10
47:50
Born Lucky
Happy Independence Day. Don’t waste the draw of a lifetime.
Jul 3
•
Jordan Schachtel
89
12
13
Data Centers, Nuclear Energy, and the New American Frontier – Guest: Tony Kinnett
Pioneers vs. Populists?
Jul 2
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Jordan Schachtel
28
5
4
1:02:37
June 2026
China Is A Worthy and Capable AI Rival, And We Can't Ban Our Way To Victory
We keep reaching for the ban hammer against a rival we can only beat by outbuilding.
Jun 26
•
Jordan Schachtel
25
10
6
© 2026 Jordan Schachtel
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