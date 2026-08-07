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July 2026

AI Will Save the U.S. Economy
My article in American Greatness.
  Jordan Schachtel
A Faction of AI Leaders Want to Outsource American Sovereignty To An International Committee
Here's why that's a bad idea.
  Jordan Schachtel
Fauci's most heinous crime: advancing fake science in pursuit of societal ruin
The longtime Government Health bureaucrat propagandized the masses and harmed America greatly in the process.
  Jordan Schachtel
America Is Shooting Down Iranian Drones With Missiles Built for Soviet Bombers
The Islamic Republic is striking our Gulf partners and American bases across the region with drones that cost less than a used car. We are stopping them…
  Jordan Schachtel
The New Republic Says I’m an AI Zealot
Imagine if thirty years ago, an early internet supporter was considered an internet zealot.
  Jordan Schachtel
Debunking the Doomers: Data Centers, Jobs, and the Fight for AI's Future — Guest: Nathan Leamer
Today we are chatting with Nathan Leamer, Executive Director of Build American AI and a longtime fixture in DC’s tech-policy circles, for a rapid-fire…
  Jordan Schachtel
1:05:37
Astroturf Exposed: Radical Leftists Organizing Nationwide 'Conservative' Data Center Protests
Degrowth movement backed by San Francisco billionaire revealed as fraudulent.
  Jordan Schachtel
Astroturf operations targeting the American right — Guest: Parker Thayer
In this episode of The Dossier Podcast, I sit down with Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, to unpack one of the…
  Jordan Schachtel
47:50
Born Lucky
Happy Independence Day. Don’t waste the draw of a lifetime.
  Jordan Schachtel
Data Centers, Nuclear Energy, and the New American Frontier – Guest: Tony Kinnett
Pioneers vs. Populists?
  Jordan Schachtel
1:02:37

June 2026

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