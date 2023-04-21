The Dossier
D.C. Uniparty declares DeSantis Man Bad
"We don't like his personality!" they seethe.
Jordan Schachtel
9 hr ago
119
32
The Last Kennedy Democrat
In a sane world, RFK Jr would make a quality candidate for a political party. Today, however, we live in Clown World, in which RFK Jr might very well be…
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 20
292
103
Government green-lights SEVENTH covid shot, as Pfizer loyalty card meme becomes an FDA authorized reality
FDA deauthorizes old Covid vaccines that don't work so that people take newer Covid vaccines that don't work
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 19
247
94
D.C.'s Whistleblower Inc distances itself from possible Ukraine whistleblower
There is an all out effort to smear and delegitimize Pentagon docs leaker.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 14
194
64
Want to be a whistleblower? You better support the Current Thing
Leaks revealed U.S. troops have “mission critical functions” in Ukraine, despite never having declared war against Russia.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 13
284
66
Biden Admin tacitly admits that mRNA shots have failed
$5 billion taxpayer dollars invested in "next gen" vaccines.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 11
248
100
Chairman Musk imposes Great Firewall upon Substack
Taking a page out of the CCP playbook.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 8
281
128
World Economic Forum announces ‘Summer Davos’ is coming to China
WEF conference will be held in partnership with the Chinese Communist Party.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 5
178
64
Fauci quietly begins advising mysterious overseas ‘anti-pandemic’ bio lab
The longtime government bureaucrat links up with infamous Big Pharma heavyweights for new consultant gig.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 3
248
82
March 2023
The Patriot Act on steroids: D.C. Uniparty wants to use anti-TikTok legislation as Trojan horse for censorship and surveillance
Beltway lawmakers are setting up a smokescreen to curtail rights.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 27
239
49
Americans face a rapidly encroaching 'emergency' CBDC power grab
The ruling class may pursue a Hail Mary pass to restore their control over the system.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 22
322
247
3 Years to Slow The Spread: Covid hysteria and the creation of a never-ending crisis
What resulted was a giant human experiment in Public Health tyranny.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 16
269
113
