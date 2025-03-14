Share

It’s probably way too early to start talking about the 2028 presidential race, but that hasn’t stopped two high-profile Democrats who are considered potential frontrunners for the nomination from starting to gear up for the race.

And with their initial entry into the space, we’re already seeing signs of a significant separation in appeal between the two potential 2028 contenders.

Governor Newsom has shown himself incredibly savvy with the new media medium. In contrast, despite being heavily promoted by Spotify and the legacy media, the former First Lady has failed to generate any buzz whatsoever.

Newsom is a natural for this medium. He possesses a ton of natural charisma and charm, and he has generated lots of free press through the selection of his first three guests, who are all significant high-profile right-wing voices: Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon, and Michael Savage. His willingness to spar with some of the more well-polished figures in the conservative movement presents an image of a man who is confident that he can stand toe-to-toe with anyone in the arena of politics.

Despite his state's horrific state of affairs, the California governor has used his talent and strategic acumen to rhetorically disarm the guests mentioned above. Instead of positioning himself as the governor of a state run by tyrants and/or far-left lunatics (including Newsom himself), Newsom has transformed before our eyes into a “humble center-left presidential candidate” character. He has even conceded that the trans issue is out of control and even owned up to mistakes made during the coronavirus era.

As of this writing, Newsom is curently ranked fourth overall in Spotify’s podcast charts, and he’s already generated around a million YouTube views on his new podcast channel.

While Newsom uses his platform to engage in any and all hot button issues, Michelle Obama’s show couldn’t be more different.

Obama has a new podcast out with her brother, Craig Robinson. Their first two episodes are titled, “Some Friendships Need To Go” and “You Should Start A Podcast With Her Sibling.”

You can tell right away that lots of money has been poured into the podcast, which is already rife with several breaks for ad reads.

The podcast has already reached number 12 in the Spotify rankings, but I believe it’s mostly because Spotify is promoting the show to its listeners, and not because of organic interest. Obama’s YouTube page has generated only a fraction of the views coming from Newsom’s.

Anyone who listens to the Obama-Robinson show for more than two minutes will fast find their minds traveling elsewhere, as the podcast is incredibly stale, sterile, and boring, seemingly by design. It’s the Meghan Markle setup all over again. Michelle Obama might very well be an interesting person, but the show is seemingly designed to withdraw any potential personality from its hosts.

While Newsom decided to dive headfirst into the political debating arena, Obama is maintaining total secrecy about her political perspective. In fact, it’s highly likely that these issues will be entirely off limits up until the day that Obama decides whether or not to enter the race.

Newsom is debating right wing A-listers while Obama is doing a well-funded, sponsor-heavy series of infomercials for herself. One seeks to expose his political bonafides while the other seeks to cloak her ideology but boost her “brand.” In this day and age, the latter style simply can’t have the staying power to last more than one season. While Newsom, on the other hand, can continue to churn out captivating material in perpetuity.

It remains to be seen what strategy will ultimately pay the most dividends. But if I’m placing a wager, it sure seems Newsom is going to be the one best positioned in the eyes of Democratic voters to lead his party in 2028.

