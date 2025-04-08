Share

Dr Terry Adirim is a longtime Democratic political operative and government bureaucrat who burrowed into the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) prior to President Trump's inauguration. She is best known in the U.S. active military and veterans community as the doctor behind the infamous and unlawful Department of Defense mRNA vaccine mandate.

According to reports, she was fired by the CIA Director on Tuesday.

Kristina Wong of Breitbart News has the details:

Adirim, a former senior Biden appointee at the Department of Defense who was performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, had decamped in December to the CIA as director of CIA Centers for Global Health Services until about a week ago, according to the source.

Her firing was related to her role in forcing service members to choose between taking a vaccine that was under Emergency Use Authorization or being kicked out, according to the source

Terry Adirim X profile from 2021

While she was in the Pentagon as the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs (serving as a Biden Administration political appointee), Dr Adiri, signed her name to an order forcing service members to take the emergency use authorization (EUA) covid vaccine. Adirim’s memo attempted to justify mandating EUA shots as if they were FDA-approved, which was not the case then. The mandate led to countless vaccine injuries, the worst recruiting crisis since the formation of the all-volunteer military, and thousands of service members discharged for refusing to take the mRNA experimental gene serum.

Adirim, who frequently posts on BlueSky, is a devoted democrat political activist and, as a medical doctor, advocates for “gender-affirming prescriptions” for “transgender” children, or in plain english, she’s for sterilizing children.

The Biden Administration appointee received lots of criticism on social media for her political activism and unlawful declarations, but instead of addressing concerned Americans, she locked all of her accounts. She never explained publicly why she signed off on the Biden White House’s DOD mandate.

In January 2023, the Pentagon formally rescinded the vaccine mandate, since it was a requirement inserted by Republicans to sign off on the defense spending bill that year.

Following the mRNA mandate scandal, Adirim rotated into several different government posts. Breitbart News reports that she burrowed into the CIA one month before the president’s inauguration.

Wong’s reporting continues:

Since taking office again in January, the Trump administration has been trying to undo the damage caused by the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate. President Donald Trump in January signed an executive order to reinstate service members who were kicked out, along with backpay and their same rank, and is also welcoming back those who voluntarily left, but without backpay and a minimum of two years of service.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth followed up with a directive to the services to implement the executive order and on Monday, the Pentagon announced it would be contacting every service member who was kicked out over the vaccine with further instructions on how to be reinstated. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement:

We’re committed to doing right by those who were affected by the Department’s former COVID-19 vaccination policy. For the roughly 8,700 service members who were separated solely for refusing the vaccine, this is an opportunity to return to service-and we want them to know the door is open. Starting today, the Department will begin outreach to ensure each of these individuals receives clear information on how to pursue reinstatement.

He said they have until April 1, 2026, to pursue reinstatement.

“We’re working hard to make sure each of them receives clear information and support throughout the process. Their service mattered then, and it still matters now. We’re ready to welcome them back!” he added.

Good riddance, Terry Adirim.

