Share

Say what you want about trade deficits, national debt, sovereignty, financial markets, the U.S. dollar, executive authority, etc. There are a variety of good-faith opinions about how to structure the trade practices that would put the United States in the best position to succeed in the near and long term.

However, the future of America’s relationship with China must be based on reality before ideology. China is, in fact, “ripping us off” six ways from Sunday. For decades, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), despite how one may feel about its core political ideology, has not operated in good faith in its relationship with the United States, choosing to commit blatant fraud, outright cheating, and routine deception.

Current market conditions are creating opportunities to invest in American real estate.

Invest in recession-resilient assets with Vintage Capital.

Our fund targets a 15%-17% IRR and makes monthly distributions, which provides a steady income stream alongside strong upside potential and tax-efficient benefits.

You can visit the deal room now to get started.

I’ve been one of those annoying people on social media this week insisting that, yes, the stock market is indeed a significant component of the U.S. economy, despite the claims of some over-reminiscent protectionist maximalists in government and the media. I’ve come to the defense of the free market advocates who rightly point out that shocking the markets too ferociously will result in negative consequences for Americans.

However, when it comes to China, Wall Street cannot be allowed to dictate the terms of America’s relationship with the CCP. They are too fixated on quarterly reports and short-term interests to support a long-term pivot away from China and towards America’s allies abroad. Moreover, too many Wall Street firms and banks have been corrupted by Beijing’s influence, and they don’t have the independence to act in America’s best interests in a way that the White House can in this situation.

Beyond its promotion and advancement of domestic and global tyranny, the CCP steals, lies, and cheats, and it refuses to reform.

Here’s a short list of things I’ve compiled that the CCP has stolen from American companies and the U.S. government in recent years:

And that’s just what a quick search confirmed.

China has stolen the intellectual property of a massive chunk of cutting-edge American technology and military platforms. Yes, there were also instances of American firms voluntarily giving away tech secrets to Chinese companies, but that does not apply to the abovementioned list.

This list alone accounts for hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars in stolen value. This is where the real "deficit" between our nations becomes most transparent. The CCP is not an honest trade partner, and it never will be.

Outside of its dishonorable trade practices, the Chinese Communist Party is the world’s most malevolent force, and it threatens America’s founding principles and global sovereignty. Sure, the United States often finds itself trading with some unsavory partners, but China combines tyranny with bad faith, and it’s simply a bridge too far.

Wall Street may not like it, but America's complete decoupling from Chinese trade is both morally and economically sound in the long term. It will greatly benefit the United States to completely detach from China so that we can have reliable, good faith, and morally sound trade partners.

Share