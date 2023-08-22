Eight Republicans have qualified for Wednesday's GOP primary debate in Milwaukee.
As you’ve probably read already, President Donald Trump will not attend. He will instead record an interview with Tucker Carlson.
Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from the candidates taking the stage Wednesday night.
Former Vice President Mike Pence
-Knows he has no chance, but wants to elevate his profile with the ruling class
-Running for a board seat at Lockheed, Boeing, and/or Raytheon
-Tied with Haley as most likely to get the United States involved in a nuclear exchange
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Arguably the only person on the stage who is actually running for president
-Protected the freedoms of Floridians during the Covid hysteria era and remains the best governor in the country
-Nothing but respect for my governor
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley
-Running to be Trump’s VP
-Tied with Pence as most likely to get the United States involved in a nuclear exchange
-Required Vax cards to go to her events
Pharma Man Vivek Ramaswamy
-Running to be Trump’s VP (he will settle for a cabinet post)
-Fast talking egomaniac who has long been “wanting to be famous”
-Made all of his money by fooling investors into believing that he possessed the cure to Alzheimers
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
-He is under the impression that this is a hot dog eating contest. Must be Russian disinformation.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
-Running to be Trump’s VP
-In perfect standing with the D.C. Uniparty
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
-This billionaire gave away one million dollars in gift cards to achieve the necessary level of support to get on the debate stage. Oddly savvy move for a politician. No idea what he’s trying to accomplish
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
-Confused transgender activist
The debate will be live on Fox News at 9pm ET Wednesday evening!
"Chris Christie is under the impression that this is a hot dog eating contest." Brilliant.
I'm actually going to be watching/sarcastically live blogging this instead of watching Tucker, but I noticed today that there's no Larry Elder. Allowing the party (or parties, in the general) to dictate the criteria of who gets to debate is unacceptable.