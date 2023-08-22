Eight Republicans have qualified for Wednesday's GOP primary debate in Milwaukee.

As you’ve probably read already, President Donald Trump will not attend. He will instead record an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from the candidates taking the stage Wednesday night.

Former Vice President Mike Pence -Knows he has no chance, but wants to elevate his profile with the ruling class -Running for a board seat at Lockheed, Boeing, and/or Raytheon -Tied with Haley as most likely to get the United States involved in a nuclear exchange

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley -Running to be Trump’s VP -Tied with Pence as most likely to get the United States involved in a nuclear exchange -Required Vax cards to go to her events

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) -Running to be Trump’s VP -In perfect standing with the D.C. Uniparty -Pfizer’s favorite legislator

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum -This billionaire gave away one million dollars in gift cards to achieve the necessary level of support to get on the debate stage. Oddly savvy move for a politician. No idea what he’s trying to accomplish