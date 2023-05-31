Almost everyone has had a run-in with that teacher or professor.

You know, the guy who hasn’t accomplished a damn thing in his life other than to achieve a credential that affords him the ability to instruct you on what to think and what to do, largely because he’s part of the club.

He’s bitter, obnoxious, moves through life with a giant chip on his shoulder, communicates with everyone as if they are inferior to him, and carries around evidence of a completely obvious insecurity everywhere he goes.

He’s usually the paradoxical image of what he’s preaching. He’s the business professor without any experience in business. He’s the public speaking lecturer who has never been asked to deliver a public speech. He’s the health and wellness instructor who appears in a constant state of physical and mental illness.

That’s Chris Christie in a nutshell.

On Wednesday, in an announcement of an announcement, anonymous sources told a variety of corporate media outlets that the former New Jersey governor would be announcing his candidacy for president of the United States next Tuesday in New Hampshire?

There has even been a Super PAC formed, called Tell It Like It Is, in support of Christie.

“Telling it like it is” is the image Governor Christie has tried to present himself as for the better part of two decades. Far from “New York tough” (whatever that means in the post-covid America), Christie is the ultimate “do as I say, not as I do” politician. While purporting to be the MAGA-lite voice of the voiceless blue collar worker, Governor Christie has always prioritized the advancement of his continually blundering political career over the interests of the people he claims to represent.

Forget about the criminal coverup that was Bridgegate and how he shut down the beaches and proceeded to go to the beach. Let’s go back to the not so distant days of covid hysteria.

Governor Christie is generally pushing somewhere between 300 and 400 pounds, which makes him constantly vulnerable to severe respiratory illness. When Christie got covid, he ended up being hospitalized for several days.

You would think that his health scare would’ve provided a strong reminder to get his personal health in order as soon as possible.

Yet Christie did not take any accountability for his own poor health. Instead, he proceeded to go on a television speaking circuit about the importance of wearing a mask.

He even took it a step further, blaming President Trump for transmitting the disease to him.

He continued his mask advocacy further as the spokesman for a national ad campaign.

"This message isn't for everyone. It's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask. You know, lying in isolation in the ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House," Christie said in the ad. "Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask-wearing divide us, especially as we now know you're twice as likely to get COVID-19 if you don't wear a mask. Because if you don't do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history. Please wear a mask."

Chris Christie got covid and had a very bad case because he's morbidly obese and refuses to make the lifestyle changes necessary to do anything about it. After ending up in the hospital due to his preexisting physical condition, he went on a national speaking tour demanding everyone wear a mask. He never took any accountability for his personal health, and made demands upon others to accommodate his, um, “lifestyle.”

It’s not as if Christie has even a modicum of a chance to achieve 5% of any election poll, but he’s worth making an example out of. And he was also once the atrocious governor of the state where I was born and raised, so I couldn’t pass up on a chance to take a couple swings at the man who ceded the state to Phil Murphy.

Chris Christie is the perfect representation of the absolute state of "public health" in America. Moreover, he is the personification of the modern, ruthlessly corrupt American politician, who does not represent their constituents, but acts to funnel wealth and sovereignty away from those he represents. He is but one of the countless parasitic looters in the Washington political establishment who personify everything that is awful about our current system.

I hope that “tells it like it is” for you all.

