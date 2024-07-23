When President Joe Biden began his campaign trip in Las Vegas last week, everything seemed to be running as smoothly as it could for an 81-year-old president in physical and cognitive decline.

The day before he abruptly left town, Biden delivered the keynote address in front of a packed crowd of almost five thousand people at the NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

President Biden speaks at the NAACP National Convention (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Biden was scheduled to deliver the keynote at the UnidosUS annual convention at the MGM Grand, with thousands in attendance anticipating his arrival. With the venue located right off the Las Vegas Strip, the president’s security detail and motorcade required massive outside support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

President Biden did not appear at the convention, or any of his scheduled events later that afternoon. Instead, he left town, departing Las Vegas on Air Force One for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he remains today.

Since that trip to Las Vegas, President Biden has announced over social media that he would not seek a second term as president, while throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. President Biden has not been seen in photos or on video since he touched down in Delaware Wednesday night, though he did participate in a phone call with Kamala Harris earlier this evening.

The president’s communications staff and doctor said that the president had tested positive for Covid-19, declaring that it was the reason for the cancellation of his schedule and his change of plans in Las Vegas.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s White House physician (and a family business partner), said Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” signaling that the president had nothing more than cold-like symptoms.

We are told a very different story. We have verified that several of the core elements in Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s viral X post from Monday are indeed true, according to law enforcement sources.

The Dossier obtained independent testimony from over half a dozen law enforcement officers who participated in the president’s security detail, and others who spoke from firsthand knowledge of the incident that unfolded that day.

For this story, we worked with Turning Point Action to secure the testimony of several sources and vet their legitimacy.

Officers working the president’s detail describe that Wednesday as chaotic from the very start. President Biden was already way behind schedule before the incident. Several sources said things really went haywire after he had been present at a famed local Mexican restaurant called Lindo Michoacan, where he was doing the rounds shaking hands and greeting donors.

Then suddenly, when he was supposed to be scheduled to deliver the UnidosUS speech, all hell broke loose.

Several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency. Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out.

Our sources estimate that it was “easily” hundreds of Las Vegas Metropolitan officers and employees who heard the broadcasts live, so a curious media shouldn’t have a problem reporting any follow-ups to this story. The dispatches made clear that this was much more than a mere change of plans, because it set into motion so much of their on-duty emergency response apparatus.

Radio dispatchers responsible for coordinating with the president’s detail requested an immediate “surge” of law enforcement resources into the area, both to secure the vicinity and to expedite the president’s movement.

According to these law enforcement sources, the president’s motorcade was initially planning on heading to University Medical Center (UMC), which was located about two miles up the road from the president’s position. Police answered the call, rapidly deploying their “in the box” emergency squads to faciltate the reroute to the hospital.

While researching for this story, we found that the local NBC affiliate KSNV confirmed last week, without much publicity, that UMC “was on standby after being alerted about a possible medical issue with President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon while he was visiting Southern Nevada.”

But the president’s team decided not to bring him to the hospital. The plans changed in rapid succession once more. It was then relayed over to on duty officers on the president’s detail that they would need to clear an express route to Harry Reid International Airport. The police assigned to the president’s detail and the emergency “in the box” squads then redeployed their resources to getting the president out of town as fast and as safe as humanly possible.

Emily Goodin, the senior white house correspondent for The Daily Mail, reported that on the journey back east, Air Force One “flew so fast the plane shook,” arriving in Dover in just 3 hours and 48 minutes.

Several of the officers we spoke to said this was indeed being reported and acted upon as a full-blown medical emergency, insisting that a simple positive Covid-19 test would not have warranted such a drastic, massive response.

Only President Biden and his inner circle seem to know the truth about what exactly happened last week in Las Vegas. Hopefully, the public will be made aware of the events that necessitated his emergency departure from Sin City.

Thanks again to the fantastic team at Turning Point Action to secure some of the sourcing for this story.

