At the onset of the Covid hysteria times, Mark Zuckerberg began the process of an ideological transformation, and the first signs came in the form of his physical appearance. The once-scrawny nerd was suddenly lifting weights and training and competing in the martial arts.

During the Covid years, Meta embraced vicious and repeated political censorship on Facebook and Instagram, hailing the likes of Anthony Fauci as the all-knowing totality of science itself and imposing blanket bans on any who dared to question the Current Thing or any of the sacred cows of the political establishment, like Hunter Biden’s laptop or the efficacy of mRNA injections produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

At the same time, the company’s founder was publicly becoming increasingly uncomfortable with what his creation had become.

For those of us who embrace the ways of the bro science, it was apparent what was happening. Zuck, once relatively uninterested in the machinations of politics and influence, began physically and ideologically distancing himself from the woke mafia, which, sadly, slowly and deliberately took over the company he founded from his Harvard dorm room in 2004.

Zuck gets his blue belt, a great accomplishment in jiu jitsu that shows dedication to the craft

Last week, Meta announced it was hiring Joel Kaplan, a longtime proponent of robust speech, to lead its global policy team. An angry MSNBC reporter, clearly concerned about the appeal to liberty-aligned voices, declared the hiring a “MAGA-friendly makeover.”

But that was just the beginning of Zuckerberg’s campaign to bring like-minded allies into the company.

On Monday, UFC president Dana White — who spoke at the Republican National Convention — joined the Meta board of directors. Bringing White on board is a *major* statement. This is a man who is not only very close friends with President Trump. The UFC head honcho was the only significant sports commissioner in the world to continue running events during the Covid times. He waged a heroic and successful campaign to keep pressing forward with fight cards, rejecting the appeals of politicians and “health” officials who attempted to shame him into shutting down.

It appears that this is both personal and ideological for Zuckerberg. He clearly does not want to meet the same fate as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who lost all control and influence over his company, and later resigned in 2021, after finding himself completely ostracized and powerless to make change.

It’s fair to speculate that Zuckerberg may not have made these moves without the election of Donald Trump and the success of Elon Musk’s X as a platform for free speech and open conversations. Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see the Facebook founder taking active steps to compete in the space.

Despite the political winds shifting, Zuckerberg will certainly find massive resistance both from inside of his company and from institutions across the world that have embraced political censorship as a weapon to control narratives and the flow of ideas.

Nonetheless, we wish Zuck the best. Better late than never and the more the merrier!

