The White House and the corporate media are buzzing about the latest respiratory season, and boy do they have a chock-full of “cures” advertised for the occasion.

On Tuesday, top White House officials met with pharmaceutical executives today, expressing mutual concern with the availability of RSV vaccines for infants and young children.

RSV — which amounts to a mild cold — mortality rates are so low that most studies don’t even bother adding a mortality column. Nonetheless, it’s become the next big scare, with Pharma-Government Health snake oil salesmen fear mongering about sick infants in order to drive demand for new products.

Think of the children!

“Senior administration officials underscored the importance of manufacturers such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca working to meet demand with a sense of urgency as we head into the winter season,” the readout said, adding that “RSV immunization, flu vaccine, and updated COVID-19 vaccines” are a must-have for the coming Winter season.

Yes, they really want you to take three “vaccines” to combat various forms of the sniffles.

And the hype is real.

Search for “Tripledemic” in Google News and you’ll see that the race to scare the compliance into you is on. Check out how many stories have popped up in the past few hours alone:

Nobody gets a mere cold anymore. That’s a thing of the past. No, today, we are always labeled with an ailment that is affixed with an expensive “cure.”

And what do you know, there’s plenty of new vaccines for all of that!

This time around, the likes of Pfizer and Moderna will have to join a more crowded government gravy train, with Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s seeking to join them in the Pharma marketing hype season.

Prior to the Covid-19 era, which further weaponized the pharmaceutical industry, this was simply known as Flu season.

In August, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend a second dose of Beyfortus, the brand name for the aforementioned companies’ RSV shots. It’ll be one dose for all infants younger than 8 months, and another dose between 8 to 19 months.

The thumbs up from the ACIP means Beyfortus will be available free of charge to insured families, under a provision of Obamacare that mandates insurance plans cover all ACIP-recommended vaccines.

So for people with health insurance, this means you are effectively subsidizing Big Pharma through the inevitable and continuous hikes in premiums that will result from the rampant abuse baked into Obamacare.

For private payors, these shots will cost a whopping $495 per dose. In the ideal “tripledemic” environment for Big Pharma and their Government Health allies, that’s an additional Cha-Ching of $990 that eventually comes out of our collective pockets.

And remember, these Government Health bodies have officially recommended *three* separate “vaccines” for this Winter: RSV, Covid, and Flu.

The Flu vaccine, the OG shot of the respiratory illness vaccine portfolio, takes in around $2 billion in the U.S. and $7.5 billion globally on an annual basis.

The Covid vaccines… well, we’ve written extensively at The Dossier about that government subsidized hundreds of billions of dollars a year behemoth.

Although demand is declining for the mRNA, other “vaccines” are making their way into the conversation.

It’s no longer the “Winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated. This season, it’s triple the vaxxes for the "tripledemic," for the sake of $cience!

