Drug Cartel: Pfizer scores record profits via taxpayer funnel, on track for $100 billion in 2022 revenue
Most of Pfizer's revenue comes via taxpayers subsidizing their junk products.
The criminals and quacks who run Pfizer are getting filthy rich through the sale of their mRNA injection to governments, which, since 2020, have used taxpayer funds to place endless purchase orders for what was once described as a cure to the novel coronavirus, but is now quite clearly a failed product.
