Today, we called a variety of major American pharmacies to see what the cost of a new Covid “vaccine” would be without insurance.

For those with health insurance coverage, the shots cost next to nothing or nothing at all. However, the story is very different for the mRNA loyalists who remain uninsured.

After the FDA approved their new mRNA shots, Pfizer set the list price at $120 per dose, while Moderna said their price came out to $129 per dose.

Sure, it’s absolutely insane that people are still getting injected with the mRNA Pharma sauce, but we wanted to know how much they’re being billed to make themselves sick with the hopes to fend off the Wuhan sniffles.

Here’s the numbers that major American pharmacies gave us when we called and asked what the cost of the new vaccine would come out to without insurance.

CVS: $190

Walgreens: $155.99

Publix: $202

Costco: Didn’t have any new shots yet

Walmart: Didn’t have any new shots yet

[The pharmacies without shots in stock have no inventory because they had to dump the whole supply of old shots, since the FDA deauthorized their use]

It’s certainly a big bump from the original Operation Warp Speed deals with the federal government, which saw the Pfizer vaccine being purchased at $19.50/dose and the Moderna vaccine purchased at around $32/dose.

And of course, the Covid shots were never truly free.

For two years, the American taxpayer provided a record breaking windfall for Pfizer and Moderna, leading to eye watering profit margins for the Big Pharma outfits. Over the course of the Covid hysteria era, the two companies have brought in hundreds of billions of dollars in liability-free drug revenue.

Today, Americans continue to subsidize the R&D and production of the mRNA gene juice, but the federal government is no longer making funds available to cover injections. That cost has now been handed over to insurance companies, which are covering the bill for their customers, contributing to expected soaring premiums over the next year.

We hope our fellow Americans do themselves a favor and avoid dispensing of their hard earned cash in exchange for a shoddy experimental gene therapy injection. It’s a more productive use of time and money to save those funds for virtually anything else!

