Drug Cartel: Pfizer shatters profit records, continues raising prices on taxpayer-funded, liability-free products
The most expensive “free” shot of all time.
It’s the most expensive “free” shot of all time.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pfizer’s Q2 earnings numbers parallel that of a top 5 global energy company. Of course, the slight difference here is that energy companies actually provide essential service…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.