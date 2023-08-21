The corporate media is once more inundating us with loads of scaremongering nonsense about what is commonly referred to as Covid-19.

Yes, we all understand the technical mumbo jumbo about a supposedly novel coronavirus being the alleged culprit for a series of never-ending viral mutations and what not.

But we’ve already established that this claimed novel disease does not showcase any symptoms independent from that of a cold and/or flu. And we know that rarely if ever is a cold and/or flu diagnosed through lab sequencing.

Most importantly, it has become clear that there has never been a truly deadly virus strain circulating the world since 2019, meaning, that there is no significant statistical separation between what is referred to as the Flu and Covid-19.

But wait! There is a new variant on the rise, says our gatekeeping Pharma-funded corporate media, declaring that it’s time to once more stock up on masks and take the latest magical “vaccines.”

Why is this variant different than the others? Well, this one has super scary branding. It’s been named Eris, in an appeal to the vicious Greek goddess of strife and discord. Why is this variant different than the other variants? Nobody really knows, and that’s the point. You must remain fearful and on edge. Eris!

So what exactly makes Covid-19 as a whole so special?

The number of viruses claimed to be floating around our universe are essentially infinite. And thousands have been alleged as having the capacity to infect the human body.

Covid-19 stands out because it was a successful brand merger of the common cold and the flu, which was rebranded into a more Pharma-friendly diagnosis.

Nobody has a cold anymore, nor do they have the flu.

[Well, maybe they have been diagnosed as having RSV… And what do you know, there’s now a new vaccine for that!]

Before 2019, a bout with the sniffles, depending on the severity of the illness, rarely merited a doctor’s visit, and you can treat annoying symptoms by spending some pocket change at your local CVS.

Now think about the “treatments” for Covid-19, which again, presents identical symptoms and outcomes.

First of all, you are told to be worried about acquiring Covid-19.

Even though the shots do nothing to prevent illness, you are told that you need to take seasonal mRNA boosters (cha-ching!), which were first funded by the taxpayer to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars, and are now mostly covered by rising insurance costs. More money for Pharma.

If you have cold/flu/covid symptoms, you’re told to take a shoddy nasal swab test (cha-ching!).

If that test registers a positive diagnosis, it’s time to schedule an appointment with your doctor (cha-ching!). Depending on how Pharma-propagandized your doctor has become, he/she/unicorn may advise you to take some Pfizer horse pills (cha-ching!) to relieve your symptoms. Those popular horse pills (known as Paxlovid) cost the U.S. taxpayer $530 per course.

In the earlier days of Covid hysteria, the bill was infinitely higher (when the cult of the cloth and panic hospitalizing oneself was on the up and up), but today in 2023, “preventing” and “treating” Covid-19 remains infinitely more expensive than riding it out or taking DayQuil.

The rebrand and merger will continue to operate as a successful enterprise until more of human civilization vaccinates their minds against Big Pharma propaganda. Unlike mRNA vaccines, acceptance of this reality has 100% efficacy in preventing further corona hysteria.

