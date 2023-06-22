The current widely accepted conventional, mainstream narrative on the covid hysteria era goes as follows:

There is a lab leak or purposeful release or natural spillover event in China, leading to a novel virus infecting the masses. That virus is at first ultra virulent and ultra deadly, leading to a pandemic that causes widespread human tragedy. The virus then mutates to become less and less severe over time, leading to where we are today.

There is a consensus among epidemiological astrologists [my apologies for maligning astrology, a far more precise science than epidemiology] that populates the virological $cience industry today. That line of reasoning advances the idea that a “novel” coronavirus — evidence of which the Chinese government uploaded to the internet in January of 2020 — once caused a super deadly disease, and then mutated over time to become less and less of a severe threat to humans.

It’s significant that both the majority of unapologetic lockdowners and those opposed to the lockdowns largely agree with this framework. It explains how the virus evolved from the “Wuhan strain” to the less potent “Omicron” strain, and beyond, they say.

The problem with this conceptual framework is that it’s baseless and flies in the face of all available evidence, because from the very beginning of the covid hysteria era, there was never an out of the ordinary disease burden imposed upon human civilization. The extensive burden to humanity was applied by governments, not a virus.

Whether impacted by human development or not, this was no "bioweapon." There is no data supporting the idea that a novel, lab created virus was initially supercharged before fizzling out when dispersed more broadly.

It’s understandable that some politicians want to declare the Chinese state (which is undoubtedly an authoritarian actor) responsible for the deaths of millions of people worldwide.

Lab leak or not, what happened amounted to just another cold/flu respiratory season. Everything else was the result of human intervention. It wasn’t a virus that shut down society and spooled up the money printer. Your government did that.

None of “the measures” were ever necessary because “COVID-19” was nothing more than just another series of years when lots of humans suffered from respiratory illness. Tragically, every year, millions of people, particularly the elderly, don’t make it through the annual respiratory illness season. This is to be expected, as we are not immortal beings.

So how did this get so out of hand?

A handful of factors played in to the psychosis that led most of humanity into believing that what happened in early 2020 was worthy of the fastest rollup of power in human history, and has Congress up in arms strategizing on legislation to prevent the “next one,” surely via more centralization of power.

A handful of major events stand out, including the Wuhan Zombieland psyop, the iatrogenic chaos in Europe and New York City, and Big Pharma marketing fraudsters from Pfizer, Moderna, and other corporations that claimed mRNA injections lessened the severity of coronavirus disease.

The common thread is that it’s junk information through and through. There was never a “lethal covid strain” or anything of the sort, and the very first widely reported coronavirus horror story proves that point.

Let’s go back to February of 2020.

Remember the supposedly awful covid outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship? The “outbreak” on the Diamond Princess was the first piece of hysteria programming that seemingly caught the attention of the entire world.

Look at all of these scary headlines!

Now let’s look at the real data from Diamond Princess, the ultimate petri dish. This data makes clear that there was no “severe strain” in the first place.

Of the 3,711 people aboard the ship, only 20% tested positive for evidence of the coronavirus, via shoddy PCR swabs. Yet among those 20 percent, the vast majority of passengers and crew who tested positive had zero symptoms.

By the time all passengers had disembarked from the vessel, there were only 7 reported deaths, with the average age of this cohort being in the mid 80s. It still remains unclear if these passengers died from, with, or without Covid.

However, in a tragic act of foreshadowing, the ship’s passengers (who had an average age in the 70s) were subject to an almost month long quarantine, and the medical staff on the vessel neglected those with health issues, leaving many elderly people without basic health support. The inhumane treatment undoubtedly assisted in exacerbating the problem. Yet even if we designate every covid labeled death as a covid death, this supposed “killer virus” didn't have much impact, even when spreading among a demographic that is most vulnerable to complications from disease.

Even from the very beginning, as proven by the Diamond Princess “outbreak,” the threat posed by “COVID-19,” was exponentially overblown.

Human modified or not, this was no SuperVirus or anything of the sort.

