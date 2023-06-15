Occam's razor is not a one-size-fits-all problem-solving principle, but it’s often times the most helpful philosophical approach to tuning out the noise and focusing on the most important facts to reconstruct what actually happened.
And if we engage the Occam’s razor principle, the truth about covid hysteria appears undeniable.
If we remove the convoluted narratives being spun by the pseudoscience-heavy professions that are virology, epidemiology, and “public health,” the answer is clear to any rational thinker.
Yes, it was just the flu, bro.
At the onset of the covid hysteria era, the “experts” took pains to tell us that this was no ordinary viral outbreak, but a “novel” virus situation that required a novel response, through the infamous “measures” that resulted in the destruction of civilization.
Why was this seasonal respiratory infection outbreak different than any other seasonal respiratory infection outbreak?
First, we were told that the novel virus carried unique symptoms for those burdened by the disease.
But there were no unique symptoms for those burdened by the disease.
According to the CDC, flu symptoms include “fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and/or fatigue.”
According to the CDC, covid symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and/or fatigue.
The most common “novel” symptom that was promoted was a temporary mitigation of taste and smell. Weird. Must be a bioweapon or something, right?
Wrong. The loss of taste and smell is common for any and all upper respiratory tract infections.
Then they told us that this was different from flu season because it was a novel coronavirus. This bolstered the fear element because, despite being in the same family as the common cold, there was no way it could be “just the flu, bro.” Well, structurally speaking, it is a coronavirus versus an influenza virus. Yet prior to the establishment of the covid testing industrial complex (which brought in over $100 billion a year at its peak), flu was almost always diagnosed by the symptoms, not by a PCR test, and again, covid symptoms are virtually identical to flu symptoms.
During the Wuhan hysteria, the “experts’ tried to convince us that this virus is clearly much more lethal AND contagious than the flu (which is logically improbable if not impossible), citing the weird Wuhan Zombieland situation that was clearly being manipulated by various state actors, for reasons unknown. Yet the most reputable and cited scientists early on hypothesized that there was little to no difference in lethality between covid and the flu, and they turned out to be correct.
There were no novel symptoms. There was no novel treatment. There was nothing significantly alarming or threatening about this “bioweapon” to 99+% of the population.
The covid era may go down in the history books as a pandemic of the century, but this is entirely based on the most widespread government-incentivized statistical fraud known to man.
We witnessed the fastest roll up of power in human history, all based on the premise that there was something novel when no such novel situation existed, other than the claim that the virus was novel, but no novel actions were needed.
The best explanation for covid is that it was just the flu (not in virological terms but in how the annual respiratory season is understood), repackaged to appear much scarier. Trillions of dollars in waste and fraud, and billions of damaged lives later, I suppose you can say that the mission was accomplished, but at a devastating toll to humanity.
It’s worth remembering this when watching all of the geopolitical noise over the lab leak debate. A flu-like virus was not responsible for wrecking society and sending millions into poverty and famine. No, that was the work of the people in charge of society.
Flu season was just recategorized as covid, and there was nothing particularly unique about it.
It really was just the flu, bro.
It really was just tyranny, bro. Unlike flu season, sociopath power grab season never goes away.
On the money.
The evidence clearly indicates a harsh and uncomfortable reality - there was no pandemic.
The deeds of the past three years were those of deadly protocols established in the hospitals and nursing homes. There was no epidemiological event- there was iatrogenic mass murder.
We have not been and are not facing what RFK Jr has termed “a mismanaged pandemic,” a stance supported by many “health freedom” celebrites. What we are dealing with is fraud, tyranny and mass murder.
Terrorizing and isolating elderly people especially those living in care homes, denying them visits from relatives and reducing or eliminating in-personal visits from health and social carers became "standard of care."
Mechanical ventilators push oxygen into patients whose lungs are failing. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and sticking a tube into the throat. It was massive overuse of a treatment (ventilation) with no solid evidential basis, now known to be extremely harmful.
Midazolam, Propofol and Morphine cocktails were given to the elderly in hospitals to create the illusion of the first wave of the hoax pandemic.
What if It was an epidemic of government and medical assault, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies?
Start talking about global operations, conditional Universal Basic Income, programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies, digital slavery, mass surveillance rolled across the world via an endless series of manufactured crises and much of the "health freedom movement" run off.
The catapulting of GoF and "Covid" variants and on and on is part of this Psyop. Those who perpetuate these fabrications are part of the problem, knowingly or not, and are doing the work for the Bio-security State by maintaining and heightening the fear mechanisms.
“It’s just a virus and some bad actors” say the public. “A bioweapon that needs to be contained next time” say the subverted Covid oppositional actors.
Plenty of narrative reinforcement to go around. The “lab leak”, "bioweapon" story has resurfaced and is gaining traction amongst the “acceptable” ‘Covid sceptics.’
The insistence on using the “lab leak” red herring covers up the actual crimes that were committed.
However, if there was no pandemic, no evidence for a virus, what do we do then?
Well, we'd have to hold our government, our health regulatory agencies and our Media to account. The whole system would be exposed as the corrupt house of cards it is. The Lab Leak Theory keeps the whole charade alive and well.
There was no pandemic ever- there is no "lab leak"- there is no "unique viral pathogen"- there is no "China Virus"- there is no "bioweapon"- There is no "There" there.
It was an epidemic of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.
The official narrative of "Covid" is fictional- all facets of it.