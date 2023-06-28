The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are currently presiding over their annual “Summer Davos” conference in China, which started on Tuesday and ends Thursday.

The top items on the agenda for the “Annual Meeting of the New Champions” includes — unsurprisingly for those who are familiar with Davos — the climate hoax and central bank digital currencies, two issues that the WEF and its enablers are leveraging in an attempt to transfer more power to the Western and Eastern ruling classes.

If you would like to help support our work in addition to becoming a paid member of The Dossier, please sign up for a free trial with Aura, an amazing new company that helps to keep your online information private and safe from identity thieves.

The Dossier is compensated every time we log a new free trial through our referral link. PLEASE give it a shot so that we can continue to grow this platform!

If you don’t like Aura, you can cancel for free anytime with no penalties. I’m an Aura user and love the services they offer.

Start Free Trial

“Summer Davos” is essentially the Chinese state-sponsored version of the WEF’s annual Winter confab in Davos, which features leaders of the Western ruling class. The WEF and its backers have taken great strides to cozy up to the CCP, believing Xi Jinping’s China to be the future global hegemon.

To catch up to speed on Summer Davos, read The Dossier’s primers on the event:

Here are the major highlights from days one and two:

WEF leader Klaus Schwab praises China’s brutal lockdowns.

New Zealand’s new prime minister cozies up to Klaus Schwab and the CCP, via Rebel News. The Five Eyes intelligence sharing partner nation PM later described his meeting with Xi as “warm” and “constructive.”

Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad said that “we are at the cusp of physical currency essentially disappearing,” and that programmable money is the future.

China’s leaders declared Beijing a champion of mitigating the climate hoax, despite China being the world’s biggest polluter.

In several panels, the WEF agenda items highlighted the importance of “public-private partnerships” in developing a centrally controlled financial system, one that leverages the private sector engine to develop new technologies, but hands ultimate control of these applications over to the ruling classes. A notable co-chair of the event is the BlackRock-controlled Jeremy Allaire, whose company manages the USDC digital “stablecoin.” During his panel, Allaire pitched the idea of his centralized asset being the ideal platform for a “public-private” CBDC.

The day one agenda focused mostly on the climate hoax. Day two moved to the global financial system and central bank digital currencies. The day three agenda covers similar topics.

We will cover the last day of Summer Davos at The Dossier in full on Thursday.

Share