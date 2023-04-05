As global power centers transform further into a multipolar environment, Davos Man has decided to double down on its bet that Beijing will be best positioned to benefit from these changing political dynamics. For Klaus Schwab and the gang, you will own nothing and you will be happy, and perhaps, you will be speaking mandarin, too.

After holding virtual meetings for a number of years “due to Covid,” the World Economic Forum (WEF) is further bolstering its significant presence in China by relaunching “Summer Davos” in June.

“The global economy is at a pivotal moment of transformation,” the WEF readout starts. “Established business and industry models have not only been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic but are now being tested by a more competitive geopolitical and geoeconomic environment.”

The webpage continues:

“To respond to this evolving landscape, the World Economic Forum is returning to the tradition of its ‘Summer Davos’ and convening the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, People’s Republic of China. The Meeting will gather over 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations as well as from among innovators and academics, at a crucial time for the global economic recovery.”

Summer Davos, which is purposed with facilitating partnerships between multinational corporations and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has been operating under the western radar for 14 years. Once a minuscule operation, Summer Davos has become a must-attend for Fortune 500 businesses seeking to sell their corporate souls to the CCP.

In recent months, the WEF has recommitted to its presence in the authoritarian country.

In September, the WEF revealed that their China office now has over 40 full time staffers, marking a significant increase from years prior. The news came within a press release appointing Liming Chen, a Chinese business executive, as the Chairman and Chief Representative Officer of the World Economic Forum’s Beijing Representative Office. The China office was also once run by Olivier Schwab, the son of WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

The WEF is also devoting significant resources to boosting its presence on the censorship-compliant, Chinese state-controlled TikTok, WeChat, and Weibo social media platforms.

The Chinese government has long maintained close ties with the WEF, whose leaders share ideological ties to the CCP, thanks to the parties’ commitment to a top-down, feudalistic governance model. WEF founder Klaus Schwab has coined this governance model as “Stakeholder Capitalism,” though it has nothing to do with capitalism and is antithetical to capitalism.

The WEF and the CCP are connected at the highest levels. Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at Winter Davos in 2017, and Beijing routinely sends top officials to the WEF’s annual invite-only meetings in Switzerland. In 2018, the CCP awarded Klaus Schwab with its prestigious China Reform Friendship Medal, the highest honor for non-Chinese nationals who help advance the CCP’s priorities overseas.

