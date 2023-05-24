The World Economic Forum has released a list of co-chairs for their upcoming China conference next month, and unsurprisingly, it appears that a ruthlessly totalitarian agenda, especially on the monetary front, is in the works for the June confab.

The China-based, CCP-sponsored gathering, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, is commonly referred to as “Summer Davos,” and it has been occurring for over a decade, but was paused during the covid hysteria era.

To catch up to speed on Summer Davos as a whole, read The Dossier’s latest piece on the WEF-CCP alliance:

For the World Economic Forum and Beijing, Summer Davos is purposed with facilitating partnerships between multinational corporations and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Once a minuscule operation that didn’t garner much press or corporate attention, Summer Davos has become a must-attend for Fortune 500 businesses seeking to sell their corporate souls to the CCP.

This year’s conference is advertised as an event focusing on the global economy.

The WEF’s recently published intro to the upcoming Summer Davos meeting reads:

“The global economy is at a pivotal moment of transformation. Established business and industry models have not only been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic but are now being tested by a more competitive geopolitical and geoeconomic environment.”

If you dig a little deeper into this “moment of transformation,” you’ll find that there is a very specific action item for Summer Davos this year, and it all points to the centralization of power and more government control over the people, through the further weaponization of money as a tool for control.

The co-chairs roster for Summer Davos includes some very powerful individual forces and mouthpieces for ruling class power centers, and it offers some insight into what will dominate the agenda when the conference begins next month.

Ngozo Okonjo-Iweala, the leader of the WTO, is a longtime stooge for Bill Gates and the greater Davos agenda. Her current outfit has continually pushed the idea of a transnational Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Another interesting addition is Jeremy Allaire, who runs the BlackRock-backed Circle. His company manages the USDC digital “stablecoin,” a centralized asset that is continually being pitched to the world as the ideal platform for a government-controlled CBDC.

Eric Jing is the leader of the Ant Group, which owns Alipay, the world’s largest digital payments platform. Alipay recently became the first company to integrate China’s digital yuan CBDC into its payments platform.

Nonkululeko Nyembezi is the chairman of South Africa’s Standard Bank, which has expressed “strong support” for CBDCs.

Given the co-chair lineup, it appears that the WEF and CCP want CBDCs to be at the top of the agenda for this year’s conference. The two other major industries supported by the WEF’s Summer Davos co-chairs: natural resources and food.

The Dossier will continue to cover the WEF-China collaborative effort in the coming days and weeks.

