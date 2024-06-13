The “experts” and bureaucrats on the FDA’s totally-not-compromised-by-Big Pharma vaccine committee have declared that there is a need for a 10th Covid shot in the Fall.

Yes, for those who adhere to FDA and CDC recommendations, people who stay true to “the science” will soon roll up their sleeves for a 10th Covid mRNA shot.

The FDA announced the news in a press release, adding:

“Based on the totality of the evidence, FDA has advised the manufacturers of the licensed and authorized COVID-19 vaccines that the COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States beginning in fall 2024 should be monovalent JN.1 vaccines to more closely match currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses.”

“FDA will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

The FDA “experts,” in all of their wisdom, have decided that Pfizer and Moderna should target the dated JN.1 variant, which now only accounts for a single digit amount of sequenced cases. Similar to previous rollouts, by the time the new shots come out, they will have targeted a mutation that no longer exists. Hooray, science!

CDC Variant Tracker

As far as we know, The Dossier is the only publication that is keeping track of the endless booster regime. But don’t take it from us. Trust but verify:

Government Health agencies have manipulated the masses through the rebranding of the shots as an “original series,” then “boosters,” and now a plethora of new labels to distract from the reality of a perpetual booster regime. Yet we are about to hit 10 separate Covid-19 shots that have come to market since the beginning of 2021.

There remains a significant but declining amount of American who remain loyal to “the science.” About 22.5% of U.S. adults received a COVID shot in the 2023-2024 mRNA shot cycle, according to CDC data. The government’s Covid vaccine propaganda has been particiularly innefective in 2024, as you can see in the below graph:

The U.S. government is no longer shaking down taxpayers (previously, to the tune of tens of billions of dollars) to support the Covid shot mafia in the United States. That job has now been delegated to America’s semi-private insurance companies, which offer the shots at no cost as part of their policies. Of course, having coverage for a useless shot raises the price of premiums across the board for all Americans. But given that the CDC has added the Covid shots to the standard vaccine schedule, there will continue to be government-imposed demand for uptake.

