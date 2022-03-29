mRNA madness: FDA authorizes both 4th and 5th COVID shots
America is number one again, but for all of the wrong reasons.
The FDA has decided to authorize both a fourth and fifth COVID injection of the same mRNA formula. The fourth dose is now sanctioned for the broader U.S. population. Additionally, the FDA has clandestinely authorized a FIFTH dose for “immunocompromised” individuals.
As far as I’m aware, the U.S. is breaking new ground by becoming the first country to au…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.