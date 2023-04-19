The FDA has decided to amend the emergency use authorizations for the original versions of the Moderna and Pfizer experimental mRNA injections that failed to do anything beneficial for coronavirus infections. The old versions are being swapped out for somewhat newer, but also expired shots that fail to do anything beneficial for coronavirus infections.

In a press release announcing the measure, the FDA said they were doing this “to simplify the vaccination schedule for most individuals” and authorize an “additional dose for certain populations.”

FDA press release

Now, it’s pretty wild that we are now on SEVEN COVID SHOTS for some segments of the population. YES, SEVEN SHOTS IN TWO YEARS. We are officially at the point where the government is too embarrassed to give the people a current tally.

Sadly, the Pfizer loyalty card meme is no longer a meme, but fast becoming an FDA authorized reality.

And yet, FDA approved shots have never made their way to market. Readers of The Dossier know we have been operating under an EUA over the course of Covid hysteria. Thanks to the great work of newfound democrat candidate for president RFK Jr and others, we know this has to do primarily with legal liability issues.

According to “The Science,” the bivalent booster is better than the monovalent shot because it targets multiple variants. What the FDA fails to mention is that according to the government’s own sequencing data, the Omicron strains targeted by the bivalent boosters no longer exist.

Here’s a screen shot of the updated CDC variant tracker that shows the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains being present in 0.0% of the current population.

As the data makes clear, both shots expired a long time ago. And even in the event that mRNA shots are targeted to the current strain, there’s a strong argument that the “cure” is very often much worse than the disease itself.

