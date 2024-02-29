For the Americans out there who remain true to the CDC’s vaccine recommendation schedule, you’ll be heading over to your local clinic in the coming weeks for another dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA Covid gene serum.

On Wednesday, the CDC recommended that seniors get another “booster” in the Spring, making this the ninth dose for Americans who continue to abide by the Government Health booster guidance schedule.

In just three year’s time, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee has now authorized nine separate injections of a shot that was once advertised as the cure to the coronavirus.

“Today’s recommendation allows older adults to receive an additional dose of this season’s COVID-19 vaccine to provide added protection,” said CDC Director Mandy Cohen. “Most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations last year were among people 65 years and older. An additional vaccine dose can provide added protection that may have decreased over time for those at highest risk.”

Yes, this is a real photo of CDC Director Mandy Cohen

Government bureaucrats have taken pains to muddy the waters around the fact that this would be the ninth shot for those on schedule, but it is indeed the ninth shot, according to The Dossier’s calculations.

As you can see above, we’re the only publication, as far as we’re aware, that’s been running the numbers this whole time. The FDA and CDC have taken significant measures to deceive the public, by resetting the counter every time Pharma spins up another mRNA shot that they say is better targeted for the new variants.

And the Pharma-sponsored corporate media always does them a solid in helping with the advertising process.

Speaking of new variants.

The ninth shot, which is currently only recommended for seniors, but will soon be authorized for all ages, is considered a booster that targets the Eris variant, or EG.5.

But what Pfizer and Moderna don’t want you to find out is that the Eris variant no longer exists. The data for this comes directly from the CDC.

As you can see in the above CDC Variant Tracker, the EG.5 variant is no longer found in the United States.

However, in order to combat the reality of expired vaccines, pharmaceutical companies have conducted shoddy studies that advance the idea that the new shots offer “protection” from the latest variants, despite these variants not being detected when the shots were being formulated.

It’s official: the Pfizer loyalty card has become a reality. Nine shots in three years.

