A new report published this week from the National Academies concluded that there is a direct relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis, a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle.

The report, titled, Evidence Review of the Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination and Intramuscular Vaccine Administration (2024), marks the first time that a government commissioned report has acknowledged the direct association between Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA shots and myocarditis.

While this might not be groundbreaking news to those who have long challenged the extensive “safety and efficacy” claims brought forward by proponents of the mRNA Covid shots, it’s particularly interesting because the report was sanctioned by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which falls under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The 314 page report concluded that there was insufficient evidence to demonstrate a causal relationship (a direct cause and effect) for a variety of potential harms, but did conclude that there is a direct causal link between the mRNA shots and myocarditis.

As you can see in the screenshot from the report above, their conclusions assess that the evidence establishes a myocarditis link to both the Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) Covid-19 vaccine and the the Moderna Covid-19 (mRNA-1273) vaccine.

“In patients with vaccine-associated myocarditis, elevated levels of spike protein were detected in their blood and on myocardial tissue,” the report reads. “Studies in animal models and ex vivo human samples show a connection between myocarditis and the activation of specific immune pathways … triggered by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

Now, the report only studies myocarditis resulting from the *first two mRNA Covid shot doses.* This report does not even get into the potential negative implications of the endless booster shot protocol, though it does cite studies that show there is a substantially increased risk of acquiring myocarditis from dose one to dose two.

Nonetheless, in February of this year, the CDC’s vaccine review panel authorized the ninth mRNA dose for loyal Followers of the Science.

Neither Pfizer nor Moderna have ever claimed to resolve the myocarditis issue with their injections. Nonetheless, government regulatory bodies continue to rubber stamp approval for the latest “booster” shots from Pfizer and Moderna, despite the increasing risk of acquiring myocarditis with every additional shot.

In justifying the increased risk for adverse events, advocates for the shots frequently advance the notion that acquiring myocarditis from mRNA vaccines is more rare than acquiring it from a coronavirus infection. This leads uninformed consumers to conduct an improper risk-benefit analysis, because there is no evidence that the shots prevent infection

Google's woke AI engages the risk-benefit fallacy

In just three year’s time, we transformed from the narrative of a “safe and effective” miracle cure to an admitted toxic agent that does nothing to resolve the Wuhan sniffles.

