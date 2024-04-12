Are you prepared to secure your future against CBDC and digital dollar tyranny?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, all the way back to the ancient times of early 2021, to see how “the science” on mRNA Covid-19 shots has evolved in such a short period of time.

1) It's the cure!

In the words of former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky: "Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don't get sick."

2) It's not the cure but it prevents you from getting it and spreading it to others

In the words of The Science himself, the vaccine prevents Covid-19 from mutating. Hooray science!

3) It doesn't prevent you from getting it but it prevents you from getting sick

Okay, so in the UPDATED words of The Science himself, “the situation is so clear, the data affirm, if you get the vaccinated you are protected … we know that as a fact.”

4) It doesn't prevent you from getting sick but it prevents you from getting REALLY sick

Ok ok, so it might not work all the time but it’s rare anyway!

*The “breakthrough” era commences…*

5) It doesn't prevent you from getting REALLY sick but it prevents you from dying

Uh oh, all of those Pharma press releases and “studies” might need to undergo additional observation…

6) It doesn't prevent you from dying but it prevents most people from dying

So the good news is that it probably won’t harm your kids, maybe, possibly??

7) Hey, it's still a net benefit! Trust the institutions!

With their reputations at stake, credentialed legacy science institutions continue declare the shots safe, effective, and beneficial. Have faith!

8) Okay, well at least it doesn't actively harm people! Roll up your sleeve for the updated shot

Don’t believe those lying academics and doctors who are raising awareness about the myocarditis stuff. Take the next shot, for $cience!

9) Okay, well at least it doesn't harm THAT many people! Sorry, I’m, uh, busy, and not rolling up my sleeve anymore

Capitulation rapidly ensues…

10) Okay, it's poison, and it doesn’t actually do anything beneficial whatsoever. There are no benefits, only costs. The cure is so much worse than the disease. We got bamboozled every step of the way

As Pfizer and Moderna’s brands and market caps continue to hemorrhage value, more and more realize they’ve been scammed on an unbelievable level.

Now who will hold the bad guys accountable for all of the fraud and deception?

