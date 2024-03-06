40 vaccine candidates worldwide were approved by governments to confer high levels of protection against Covid-19, but none of them actually worked.

So how exactly did this happen?

As we approach the Fourth Year To Slow The Spread of the rebranded flu, it’s time to start examining the methods through which the world was fooled into conforming to and complying with the global hysteria that was the Covid-19 era.

As you’ll see below, the Covid shots, which served as the biggest windfall for the pharmaceutical industry in modern history, were advertised as something akin to the cure to Covid-19.

During the “race to the cure,” there was no discussion of the likelihood of endless annual or seasonal boosters. When you dip into the archives, no such warnings were delivered, nor was any speculation or conversation about future shots allowed, for fear of being labeled a “conspiracy theorist.”

Pharmaceutical giants and governments around the world promised that just one or perhaps two shots conferred what was commonly understood as *immunity* to Covid-19.

Now it’s time to go into the archives:

AstraZeneca: 100% effective

Pfizer: 100% effective

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla/ X.com

Moderna: 100% effective against severe disease

Johnson & Johnson: 100% effective against severe disease

Sinopharm (China): 100% effective against severe disease

Sputnik (Russia): 100% effective against severe disease

Novavax (USA): 100% effective and moderate and severe disease

Covaxin (India): 100% effective

In the end, those of us who decided to take the shot got scammed, no matter where we lived. Billions of people lined up to get their advertised Covid cures. And it didn’t matter whether they were RNA vaccines, viral vector shots, subunit vaxxes, or inactivated viral shots. All of them were advertised as the ultimate form of “protection” against Covid-19, preventing its recepients from having a fatal case of the Wuhan sniffles.

But what began as the cure has become a nine dose fiasco:

In the United States, the deception begins decades ago, via the fusion of government and Big Pharma. For the likes of Pfizer and Moderna, they need not worry about repercussions, because the government gave them both hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money, and blanket legal immunity from citizens harmed by the shots.

Beyond the borders of the United States, the race to the vaccine became something of a geopolitical prestige contest, with competing parties continually raising expectations to the point that everyone had decided that they possessed a “100% effective” miracle cure.

Due to a combination of broken incentives and corrupt/deceitful governance, the powers that be decided to deploy progressively shoddier studies to declare that they possessed the cure to the coronavirus.

But none of them actually did.

Nobody even came close.

In 2024, there is still no cure or proven “vaccine” for any respiratory disease.

It truly serves as the ultimate lesson in how to lie with statistics, and how to never let a crisis go to waste.

