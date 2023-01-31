Bill Gates secured hundreds of millions in profits from mRNA stock sales before suddenly changing tune on vaccine technology
Once an mRNA evangelist, Gates now dismisses the technology as inferior, after banking a 15x return on investment.
Bill Gates secured hundreds of millions of dollars in profits from his foundation’s impeccably timed investment in BioNTech — the Pfizer partner for its mRNA Covid shots — before dramatically reversing course and proceeding to openly cast doubt on the whole of mRNA technology.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and suppor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.