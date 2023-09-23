The Biden Administration announced this week that they’ve distributed $600 million in additional taxpayer funds to the cause of providing “free” Covid tests for Americans, advertising the initiative as a win-win for American jobs and American companies. Yet the truth is far detached from the propaganda picture that the people in charge are attempting to paint.

“The Biden-Harris Administration, in partnership with domestic manufacturers, has made great strides in addressing vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain by reducing our reliance on overseas manufacturing,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “These critical investments will strengthen our nation’s production levels of domestic at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The idea that these are Americans products is quite misleading.

On the U.S. Health and Human Services website, the Biden Administration provided a rundown of the companies receiving funds, listing the following contracts:

What they didn’t mention is that many of these companies are foreign organizations that simply have small offices or manufacturing centers in the United States, and that much of the supplies are being imported from the foreign principals.

Access Bio is based in South Korea.

Advin is based in India.

iHealth is a California-based subsidiary of Andon Health of China.

Kwell Laboratories is based in South Korea

Sekisui is based in Japan.

In total, more than $312 million, through a contract branded to “reduce our reliance on overseas manufacturing” is being distributed to foreign companies. And $167 million has been awarded to the China-based iHealth, which has received *billions* of dollars from the U.S. government for their Covid tests.

Both the Biden Administration and Trump Administration relied heavily on iHealth for production of the Covid swabs. In the early days of the Covid hysteria era, the government was almost entirely reliant on China for the test kits.

Of course, as observers of the Great Covid Panic have already discovered, these kits don’t work particularly well, if at all, to diagnose disease.

