2/3 of Biden’s ‘free’ taxpayer-funded USPS COVID tests were bought from China
Chinese companies are making a windfall from COVID Mania.
Have you received your “free” USPS delivered COVID-19 test in the mail yet? There’s a two out of three chance that it was made in China, according to data retrieved from government contract records.
Of the 380 million taxpayer-funded COVID-19 tests procured thus far by the Biden Administration, some 250 million of those tests are expected to come from t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.