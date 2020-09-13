The FDA is outsourcing COVID-19 testing to China
At least 10 Chinese companies have received FDA authorization for U.S. testing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has come under fire for seemingly rubber stamping Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 testing without offering virtually any data-driven or appropriate testing standards, has been delivering EUAs to China-based pharmaceutical companies at an alarming rate.
After reviewing the 161 emergency use…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.