During this week’s “Summer Davos” conference in Tianjin, China, The World Economic Forum (WEF) quietly partnered on multiple discussion forums with the China Central Television Network, a state media operation that reports directly to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s Central Propaganda Department.

Over the course of this week, WEF panelists (including World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab) have been lavishing praise upon the Chinese government for its ruthless lockdowns in Wuhan, in addition to its authoritarian financial censorship policies and its infamous Social Credit Score system.

Similar to the annual WEF confab in Davos, any dissent from the prevailing narratives is forbidden, and debate is a cancel-worthy sin. Davos acts as a reinforced ruling class echo chamber in which there is one problem, one objective, and only one solution. Regardless of who populates these panels and speeches, whether it’s invited corporate media, governmental officials, and/or business executives, there’s never any dissent or difference of opinion expressed.

At Summer Davos in China, the Party line is enforced even further. Not only are the WEF-invited panelists acting as bootlickers for the CCP, some of the hosts of the discussion forums at Summer Davos report directly to the Chinese Communist Party.

For example, in a Thursday panel titled, “China's Economy: The Big Rebound?” a note below the panel reads, “This session was developed in collaboration with China Central Television Network.”

According to Freedom House, China Central Television Network (CCTV) exists to “attack designated enemies of the Communist Party.” Moreover, the broadcaster is known to “build local audiences with attractive and innocuous content” so that “it can be mobilized at key political moments to attack CCP opponents.”

The host of the Word Economic Forum panel is a broadcaster named Tian Wei, who also happens to be credentialed as a WEF Young Global Leader, according to her Twitter account.

Another Tuesday Summer Davos panel on “The Future of the Belt and Road Initiative” was “developed in collaboration with CCTV.” That followed a climate hoax discussion held in partnership with Phoenix TV, an additional state-controlled outlet.

On Wednesday, the WEF partnered with YICAI Media Group on a panel that discussed “Sustainability Reporting: Best Practices from Asia's Champions.” In 2020, YICAI was designated by the Trump Administration as a foreign mission and CCP “propaganda outlet.”

Of course, the Western corporate media has plenty of problems, but there are at least some degrees of separation between the media and the state. At Summer Davos, World Economic Forum leaders are doing the direct bidding of the CCP, with the assistance of some of their top propagandists in state-media.

