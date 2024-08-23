Share

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is over and the Kamala Harris honeymoon period is coming to an end. Moving forward, Donald J Trump has almost nothing but tailwinds at his back for the next 74 days heading into the 2024 presidential election.

Last night, the world witnessed a cringeworthy snoozefest of a Kamala Harris speech. The vice president did not bring up a single new idea during her painfully uncharismatic anti-Trump screed. Hardly did she mention anything that was “accomplished” under the Biden-Harris administration. There was not an ounce of substance, but plenty of nonsensical bluster. The speech was both boring and uninspiring, and it certainly won’t be remembered beyond the weekend. Somehow, the VP was infinitely worse on the mic than a senile Joe Biden. She had a chance to land a signature moment, and she came up empty.

On Friday afternoon, the president received a nice boost to kickstart the homestretch in the form of a valuable endorsement from Robert Francis Kennedy Jr, who announced he was dropping out of the race. RFK Jr delivered a barn burner of a speech, which we’ve linked below.

RFK Jr will be a tremendous asset for the Trump campaign. Given that he seems interested in securing a major post in a Trump term two cabinet, we will certainly see him out on the campaign trail earning his keep. He will be a force of nature in holding Democrats accountable on the topics of corruption, totalitarianism, censorship, and of course, Government Health.

Before the path is completely clear, however, the former president faces one more corporate media and ruling class hurdle to clear in mid-September.

That of course is the kangaroo court sentencing hearing currently scheduled for September 18. It may or may not proceed. Two days before that date, the New York State clown court judge will rule on the Trump team’s motion to appeal his May conviction. In an ideal world, the judge will postpone sentencing or review until after the election, but something tells me he will do everything within his power to undermine Trump’s presidential prospects. Nonetheless, Americans largely understand the fiasco as a witch hunt (or at least a politically charged, biased scenario) of incredible proportions.

The first presidential debate (well, the second for Trump, after he knocked President Biden out of the race with his performance) is scheduled for September 10th, when Kamala Harris will be forced for the first time to answer questions free from the assistance of a teleprompter.

And for the Trump campaign, more air time for Kamala Harris is a big win.

Remember, Harris was selected in 2024, but she was also the Democratic establishment’s preferred candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Yet despite having a $50 million war chest, she couldn’t deliver and struggled mightily in the debates. In one such debate, Harris was posterized so badly by Tulsi Gabbard that many consider it the moment that destroyed any remaining momentum in her campaign. Harris would later exit the race before the first primary vote.

Vice President Harris has publicly agreed to a second debate, but the details have not been confirmed as of this writing. Surely, President Trump’s team will hold her to that pledge.

Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will square off in the VP debate on October 1. Walz, a compulsive liar who admits to being a terrible debater, said he would only agree to debate once. Nonetheless, with superior intellect and charisma, you can expect Senator Vance to score some major blows on the hyper-woke Minnesota governor.

Kamala Harris will not win the presidency by hiding in the basement for the next 74 days. Much to the delight of the Trump campaign, the fog of propaganda has cleared for the final stretch of the 2024 presidential race. Despite the best efforts of the corporate media to shield Harris and prop her up every step of the way, the vice president will have to convince the American people that she is capable of fulfilling the role of commander-in-chief. The American people will witness the same unprotected Kamala Harris who was once the favored 2020 Dem nominee, who saw her unfavorables soar under public scrutiny. Will she repeat history and again collapse under an even bigger spotlight?

