I had an acquaintance in graduate school who was a pathological liar.

He was a solid student, with many friends, a steady relationship, a good job, and a pleasant demeanor. But for whatever reason, he felt the need to lie about the most innocuous things.

It didn’t seem to be an ego problem. It was like he couldn’t help himself. For anyone who was in his company long enough, you would realize that he had a hard time keeping track of all these narratives, and he would often trip up with his stories, because of all the lies he was constantly spinning up. Many took notice, but we shook it off as a personality defect in an otherwise solid human being.

The difference between the aforementioned friend and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is that the vice presidential candidate is not a solid human being, to put it mildly. He’s a progressive maniac of epic proportions, an admirer of socialism and communist dictators, and he’s a member in good standing of a political party that considers abortion and child mutilation as procedures of the highest moral order. On top of all of that, he appears to be a pathological liar.

Governor Walz has felt a compulsion to lie when telling the truth would have benefited him just fine.

Tim Walz: pathological liar?

The most glaring example is how Walz built his brand on holding the rank of command sergeant major in the military, when he never earned that title. He did, however, retire as a master sergeant, which is still a reputable CV booster for an aspiring politician.

Since joining the Harris ticket, there’s been a laundry list of Walz’s lies about his personal history and accomplishments.

He lied about being a combat veteran, instead of coming clean about his longtime, reportedly honorable service in the National Guard. He lied about being a head football coach, despite having a reputation as a quality assistant coach. He lied about the circumstances surrounding his retirement from the military when he could have just been honest about how he became politically opposed to the war in Iraq.

He even lies about the kinds of food seasoning that he uses.

On Tuesday, the media uncovered another lie from the VP candidate. He has repeatedly claimed that his wife underwent IVF fertility treatments, but it turns out that is not the case. Yes, he lied to the world about how his own children were conceived. How hard is it to say "we struggled with fertility" without taking it a step further and lying?

Tim Walz lies when there is no point in lying. He simply can’t help himself. I am no Jordan Peterson and make no claim of psychological expertise, but Tim Walz sure seems to fit the mold of a compulsive, pathological liar.

For some people, being a compulsive liar is an unfortunate personality defect, and it only impacts those closest to the person suffering from such a condition. However, when it applies to Tim Walz, it becomes a very real and very dangerous issue.

You can’t help but wonder what else it is that Tim Walz has lied about.

