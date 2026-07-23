The Dossier

The Dossier

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
3d

Unlike the previously mentioned Margaret Heffernan, I don't think it's rational criticism to attribute a group's motives to any individual that just happens to be in attendance at a meeting of that group.

But I see Ms Heffernan decides she can miraculously attribute that a person that might happen to show up at a protest while wearing an American flag shirt is automatically a supporter of the programs of President Trump, and attach his ideas to the group that is sponsoring that same protest, when the protest may be against President Trump.

That only works if someone is a paid protester. And that's the line of faulty thinking exhibited by Ms Heffernan.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3d

AI and data centers are distinct issues. You need data centers to do AI but the roots of opposition are different. Opposition to AI is largely leftist though the Abundance people are largely pro. There is a substantial conservative opposition to data centers because of water and power issues. These issues are fixable but trying to just steamroll opponents will hand the Left a reentry to rural areas.

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