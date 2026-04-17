Share

One month after The Dossier reported that Humans First — the self-styled “nonpartisan social movement” lobbying for heavy handed AI regulation — was an Effective Altruist (EA) front operation built to launder a progressive censorship agenda through conservative voices, the group has responded in the most revealing way possible: by ditching the bipartisan pretense entirely.

On Thursday, Humans First announced that Amy Kremer will serve as its new chair. Kremer, a longtime Republican activist, is a MAGA world-aligned figure who has been placed atop the org chart as window dressing to pursue the organization’s Doomer-aligned agenda.

The announcement itself was startlingly candid about the strategic shift.

Humans First, the release says, is moving away from bipartisan coalition-building to focus exclusively on conservative activists. The progressive-aligned staffers, it adds, will “spin out into their own organization” to be announced shortly.

Read that again. This supposed bipartisan coalition, the one that was apparently representing everyday Americans across the political spectrum, is being dissolved, and its progressive elements are being quietly reconstituted as a separate vehicle.

The Effective Altruist-aligned figures who actually built this operation aren’t walking away. They’re simply rebranding into two organizations where one stood before: one to carry the conservative water, one to carry the progressive water. It’s the same donor ecosystem with the same agenda, but the hydra is merely regenerating into two parts.

It remains precisely the architecture I described in March, when we reported on not just Humans First, but the massive, multi billion dollar network that is attempting to sway lawmakers into action that benefits these heavily ideological interests.

Kremer’s launch statement, delivered through the customary populist-grievance idiom, is something to behold. She warns that the “same Big Tech billionaires who deplatformed President Trump and silenced covid dissent now seek unfettered power to develop dangerous AI technology.”

Humans First website

It is a stirring line. It is also incoherent, because the organization Kremer is now chairing was built and funded by precisely the kind of Big Tech billionaires she claims to oppose. The Center for AI Safety (CAIS), where Humans First’s original incorporators held their day jobs, has received more than $12 million from Dustin Moskovitz’s Coefficient Giving. Moskovitz is a billionaire Facebook co-founder and one of the largest donors in Democratic Party politics. He was bankrolling the deplatforming industry before deplatforming was a household word. For longtime readers of The Dossier, you may also recall that Moskovitz bankrolled Event 201 (through their Open Philanthropy organization, which has rebranded to Coefficient Giving), the high profile coronavirus simulation that took place mere months before the reported outbreak began, so it’s pretty entertaining that Kremer mentioned covid censorship in her statement.

Humans First staff is now being paid, in effect, to deliver a message drafted by those leftist donors, one that comes wrapped in MAGA window dressing. Of course, this does not change its origin, it only confirms that the architects of Humans First picked out a networked conservative face to carry a regulatory agenda that the grassroots right, if fully briefed, would run from.

What Humans First is now attempting is the second stage of a familiar play. Stage one was the bipartisan launch, in which high profile Pro-Human AI Declaration signatories were recruited to give the project its bipartisan legitimacy. Stage two, now underway, is the shedding of that pretense once it has outlived its usefulness

Activist rally backed by Pause AI and Stop AI, organizations that share funding networks with Humans First

.The progressive sister organization, as the press release telegraphs, will reemerge under its own banner in the coming weeks. Both will claim to speak for “the people.” Both will continue pushing for AI content governance standards that would be written, interpreted, and enforced by the same EA-adjacent institutions that have been working on imposing their agenda for years. The funding ecosystem and the policy goals will remain unchanged.

In March, Humans First called itself a nonpartisan grassroots movement. In April, it now claims, in a new press release, that it is a conservative operation with a progressive twin spinning out next door.

Consider what this rebrand requires us to accept. A genuine political organization, one built on conviction and a coherent worldview, cannot simply flip from bipartisan to conservative over a weekend. Real movements don't work that way. Their members would revolt. You cannot simply repaint an ideological movement on command, like a shoe company pivoting to AI . That Humans First can execute this pivot without any internal backlash is itself the final piece of evidence. You cannot change the ideology of an authentic movement, but you can change the wrapper on a product.

Share