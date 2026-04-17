The Dossier

The Dossier

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Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
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Surprise du Jour!

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
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An extreme radical environmental group for those activists who believe the earth is overpopulated with humans, animals have equal rights to humans, was formed during the 80s to be more extreme than the likes of the Sierra Club, both precursors for today’s unhinged environmental activism. Their slogan “No compromise in defense of Mother Earth.”

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