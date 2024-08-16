Share

The Kamala Harris for President campaign is still trying to make Covid-19 a thing, despite it being the year 2024 and we’ve moved on to new Current Things like Bird Flu, Monkeypox (whoops, I meant mpox), and other stuff.

But if you want to work for the vice president’s 2024 campaign for president, you need to be a true believer in the “mRNA miracle,” to the point that you need to have been vaxed within the past year.

“Harris for President requires all employees to be ‘up to date’ on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law,” reads a disclaimer on the Harris for President jobs page.

So what exactly does “up do date” mean, exactly?

According to the CDC, "up to date is defined as receiving a 2023-2024 updated COVID-19 vaccine,” and you have the choice of picking from three stellar brands: Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax.

But if you start the job before the 2024-2025 round comes out, being “up to date” will require another one, since the new round of scam shots are expected to come out in the coming weeks. For those who have been committed to the cause since the beginning, you’re looking at 9 or 10 shots by then.

VP Harris has received at least four Covid shots, with the last round being reported to the press in mid 2022, so she might be violating her own staffing requirement. Oh well! Let them plebeians eat price-controlled cake!

A couple weeks after her last reported Covid shot, she tested positive for Covid and started popping Pfizer horse pills.

Kamala Harris has quite the record on Covid during her time in the Biden-Harris Administration.

She once claimed that 220 million Americans have died from Covid.

She routinely made the case for the Biden Administration’s evil attempt to impose a vaccine mandate on private employers, before it was shut down by the courts.

She infamously said that she wouldn’t take a Covid vaccine before the election, citing her distrust of Donald Trump, before reversing course and labeling those who didn’t trust the vaccine as conspiracy theorists and science deniers.

In almost all corners of American society, the country has moved beyond the horrific Covid-19 era (though some of the most destructive policies and norms remain in place).

It’s worth considering the possibility that the Harris campaign has an ulterior motive for requiring all employees to be “up to date” on their Covid shots. Perhaps such a mandate could act to ensure that a right wing mole cannot infiltrate the campaign, as few would commit to injecting themselves with the mRNA serum. Moreover, it can filter out people with even a hint of independent thought, as it selects for those who commit themselves fully to the Current Thing without reservation.

