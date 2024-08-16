Share

Vice President Kamala Harris has a plan to fix the economy.

Well, at least she thinks she does, because the lady clearly doesn’t have the slightest understanding of basic market forces. Or maybe she does and she’s happy to destroy the American economy in order to score political points with her base. Either way, what she’s reportedly unveiling on Friday is the height of insanity.

Harris will reportedly unveil her economic agenda on Friday, and it will involve several destructive elements.

Please check out our amazing, curated sponsors, which are specifically tailored for our readership. It goes a long way to supporting The Dossier.

Grow your wealth with Wine & Whiskey.

Vinovest is the largest US wine and whiskey investing platform with over $100 million in assets under management.

Diversify beyond the stock market and watch your money get better with age. Discover how these tangible, appreciating assets can enhance your investment portfolio.

First, she proposes providing up to $25,000 in down payment support for hundreds of thousands of first-time homeowners, in addition to delivering tens of thousands in tax credits to first-generation homeowners, according to several media reports.

Let’s run the numbers on that one.

There are 1.8 million first-time homeowners in America on an annual basis. So that program, if it comes to fruition, would result in at least $45+ billion(!) in annual spending. If you’re denominating this amount in Ukraine slush fund bucks, it comes out to about One Annual Zelensky.

Like almost all government spending initiatives, the home buyers program would come with zero productivity attached to it, meaning it would just make homes more expensive. It would further manipulate housing markets and further detach our society from the understanding that a home is a home, and not an investment vehicle. The specific downpayment assistance would put people in homes who probably shouldn’t be buying homes. This would help to spark a home mortgage crisis akin to the financial crisis we witnessed during the Obama years.

Idea number two is a plan to “ban corporate price-gouging” at grocery stores.

Now, there are already laws to prevent price gouging, though I believe they’re not helpful.

Nonetheless, it seems that Kamala Harris wants to impose socialist price controls at grocery stores, leaving pricing mechanisms up to bureaucrats in D.C., and not the people who work in the industry. Of course, we’ve seen this story play out in Cuba, Venezuela, and elsewhere, where price controls lead to food shortages, misery, destruction, and poverty.

Yes, prices in grocery stores are very high, and that’s because of the policies installed in part by the Biden-Harris Administration, and the money-printing fiasco that Congress has allowed to become the norm in D.C.

Lastly, VP Harris will reportedly declare that her administration would build three million new housing units, proposing a $40 billion innovation fund to make it happen.

That’s right. “Shovel-ready” construction jobs! A whole lot of them!

Adding to the supply of homes may bring down housing prices, but it would also end up harming people who already own homes. And let’s be real, there’s zero chance that a government home-building program would result in all of these structures being built at a non-astronomical cost per unit.

With these three programs alone, Kamala Harris would easily add $100 billion-plus to the annual deficit. They would provide zero positive impact on American society, make inflation worse, and potentially spawn a food crisis in the United States.

The VP and *selected* Democratic nominee for president is dangerously clueless. Not even the formerly sentient “capitalist” Joe Biden would have proposed something this destructive. These policy proposals are a full, bear-hug embrace of tyrannical socialism.

Share