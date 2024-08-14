Share

The Election Variant has arrived!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has convened its emergency mpox (yes, they no longer call it Monkeypox) committee, citing a circulating “deadlier strain” of the supposed disease, announcing that it is time to declare a “global health emergency.”

"The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighboring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying," said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press briefing Wednesday evening.

[“Dr” Tedros, a stooge for Bill Gates and the government of China, is a totally discredited political hack, as is the entirety of the WHO].

The CDC got in on the Chicken Little routine, blasting out a “health advisory” memo on the supposed Monkeypox (yeah, I’m going to keep calling it Monkeypox) breakout.

So what happened to the name Monkeypox?

Well, international “health” outfits and woke commentators determined the name Monkeypox is racist because they said people think of black people when they think of monkeys (which seems like an incredibly racist comment), so they changed the name of it to "mpox” in the name of diversity and equity, or something.

"Critics say the name 'monkeypox' plays into racist stereotypes about Black people, Africa and LGBTQ people,” wrote NPR, in demanding the name change.

"Monkeypox should be renamed for two major reasons," added an interviewee. "First, there is a long history of referring to Blacks as monkeys. Therefore, 'monkeypox' is racist and stigmatizes Blacks.”

Ladies and gents, that is the iron law of woke projection to a tee!

“The threat this time is deadlier,” reports the high-profile New York Times Covid scaremonger Apoorva Mandavilli, a media bot for pharmaceutical companies, who made sure to advertise that vaccines are available.

Vox tells us that even “pregnant people,” yes, pregnant people, “can also pass the virus to their child during pregnancy and after birth.” So woke. So righteous.

The original version of Monkeypox only impacted gay men, but stating that reality got you canceled and hurt the bottom line of Big Pharma, so the corporate media tended to avoid informing their audience about this reality. This time around, they claim that “mpox” is much more broad in its reach.

The WHO is already setting up the next round of pharmaceutical companies to secure a giant windfall, inviting “mpox vaccine manufacturers” to submit their latest shot for emergency approval.

It’s a shame that Bird Flu never created the buzz necessary to become the Election Variant. Monkeypox was a true sleeper pick, coming out of nowhere to steal the show. Unfortunately for the market caps of Pfizer and Moderna, people are super bored of Covid-19 and it just doesn’t generate the same buzz that it used to.