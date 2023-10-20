The people who run the Biden Administration sent out their permanently confused figurehead leader Thursday evening to list off a series of requests to Congress, with President Biden calling for $100 billion in supplemental funding, much of which includes foreign aid.

With the United States now over $33 trillion in debt, it’s more important than ever to scrutinize supplemental funding requests, which come on top of the already behemoth federal annual budget.

Here’s a list, via CBS News, of what’s being requested from the a currently Speaker-less Congress, and what we think about it.

$61 billion for Ukraine and replenishing U.S. stockpile

As Mitch McConnell openly admitted already, the war in Ukraine has become a giant slush fund for the defense industry, replacing Afghanistan as the money tree for the military industrial regime.

Strategically, there is no winning for Americans. There is no scenario in which Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia or push Moscow back beyond the significant chunk of Russia-friendly turf in Ukraine. All of the money being spent there has become a sunk cost for the American taxpayer. It’s a lose-lose all the way through, unless you happen to own shares with or work for Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed, and the gang.

$14 billion in Israel-related assistance

$10 billion is for air and missile defense support. Similar to the Ukraine situation, the money is not going to Israel, but to the U.S. defense industry, so it acts as a subsidy for these institutions.

Nonetheless, there is a stark difference between the situations in the Middle East and Europe. Israel is on the front line in the fight against a new global jihadist uprising. Ukraine is fighting an inter slavic turf war on behalf of NATO.

Moreover, Israel can actually achieve its military objective in the defeat of Hamas, whereas the best Ukraine can hope for is a negotiation over what’s left of its territory. A victory for Israel will pay significant dividends for the West as a whole.

Another $3.7 billion is vaguely related to “State Department needs related to Israel.” That goes beyond what the Israelis requested, and doesn’t seem necessary.

$9 billion for humanitarian assistance

This line item is supposedly to help with “humanitarian needs in Ukraine, Israel, the Gaza Strip and elsewhere.”

If any of this money goes into Gaza or the West Bank, it will be used by Hamas and other radical factions to continue their endless jihad against Israel and the West. American taxpayers should not be subsidizing the welfare of non-Americans. Humanitarian assistance is largely a racket.

$3 billion for the submarine industrial base

This money will be dedicated to ramping up production at the U.S. Navy's four public shipyards. Submarines are a critical component of maintaining nuclear deterrence. It’s strange that this money didn’t make it into the NDAA.

$2 billion for security assistance to the Indo-Pacific region

A vague request for money to combat China and work with American allies near China. It doesn’t seem specific enough to be helpful.

$11 billion for border security and migrant matters

While advertised as a border security measure, much of the money will go to government agencies tasked with supporting illegal aliens. The Biden Administration remains opposed to actually securing America’s Southern Border.

$2 billion to counter China in developing countries

Another potential slush fund purposed with throwing more money at corrupt leaders than China can. This inevitably leads to massive waste and abuse.

$1 billion for countering fentanyl

Good luck with that

$1 billion for migrant support

Welfare for illegal aliens.

$100 million for combatting child labor exploitation

Something that sounds like red meat in order to sweeten the deal for Republicans.

Conclusion:

The vast majority of these funds (75-80%) is a total waste of money, particularly the $61 billion request for Ukraine. There’s a case to be made that restocking Israel’s arsenal can deliver some bang for your buck. There’s also a good reason to find money, but in a more targeted fashion, that can be deployed to limit China’s prowess abroad and in Asian. And of course, funds that can be deployed to continue America’s qualitative military advantage is generally money well spent.

Targeted support is generally good. Vague slush funds are generally bad.

