Senate Minority Leader Mitch “Glitch” McConnell spoke at the defense industry-funded CEPA Forum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday and made a very revealing comment about the state of the war in Ukraine.

McConnell, who is 81 years old and has recently suffered from several major health crises, was on hand to accept the think tank’s “Transatlantic Leadership Award.”

In making the case for the continuing war effort, McConnell made sure to mention that the “Ukrainians,” and not Americans, “are doing the fighting themselves,” as if this was some kind of video game that justified the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of human beings.

His next comment really let the cat out of the bag.

“As a result of the weapons transfers that we’ve made to Ukraine, we are reindustrializing our base here in the United States,” McConnell added. “And we’re employing a significant number of Americans, in this country, building our industrial base again.”

Translation: The war in Ukraine is a government jobs program. It’s good for business, especially for the defense industry, as it justifies continuing purchase orders.

McConnell continued, fear mongering that “some NATO country will be next” if the U.S. stops funding Ukraine.

“I think it’s an inspiration to the rest of the world that actually elects their leaders and doesn’t have autocrats running the country,” he added, attempting to create a moral distinction between Kiev and Moscow. However, as readers of The Dossier know, Ukraine has postponed elections indefinitely, banned all legitimate opposition parties from parliament, and censored all opposition media.

The conversation gets even more bizarre and yet clarifying, with the host asking, “how does supporting Ukraine actually support U.S. jobs in the military industrial complex.”

Yes, she really said military industrial complex, a term coined by President Eisenhower to warn about the perverse incentive structures in the defense industry.

McConnell answers:

“As we ship weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainians, we rebuild those in many instances with more modern, cutting edge equipment.”

It’s amazing to see two Beltway minds discussing $100+ billion government-funded jobs programs as if taxpayer dollars grow on trees, and as if the country is not $33 trillion in debt. Nonetheless, the exchange is quite revealing. To the soulless bureaucrats, propagandists, and representatives on the arms industry dole, supporting Ukraine is all about the Benjamins.

