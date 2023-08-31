I’m not a doctor and I don’t need to be one to assess that there is something seriously wrong with Mitch McConnell, the GOP’s octogenarian Senate Minority Leader, who in recent months has suffered from two public episodes in which he was physically unable to communicate with the media.

Instead of having the decency to retire, Glitch McConnell (nickname hat tip to

) and his handlers want him to hang on to the ring of power as long as humanly possible, so they sought out a clean bill of health from the U.S. Capitol physician.

"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, wrote in the letter, adding that “occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

There’s not much to offer in terms of commentary after reading that statement. So who is this incredibly shameless Dr. Monahan?

Here’s a couple photos to get you started:

Photo via The New York Times

During the Covid hysteria era, he became the ultimate enabler for the most diabolical plots to steal the rights and wealth of Americans.

Dr Monahan, who has spent much of his career as a military and government doctor, has been serving in this role since 2009. Unsurprisingly, he revealed himself as a zombie Pharma hustling Uniparty hack during the Covid hysteria era.

At first, Dr Monahan advised Congress not to show up to work during the “pandemic,” citing safety concerns because everyone was afraid then of catching the sniffles. This “doctor’s note” endorsed the idea that trillions of dollars could be redirected to the ruling class, sometimes without a vote (see: Cares Act), and other times via Zoom, in the name of safety.

“We had no choice,” former Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said of the decision to make Congress a virtual job. “If the Capitol physician recommends that we not come back, then we have to take that guidance in the interest of the safety of the people who work here.”

He began the mRNA era by declaring that everyone in Congress should take the injection. “My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal: there is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine,” he wrote in a letter to lawmakers. “The benefit far exceeds any small risk.”

Sure, Pfizer and Moderna lied and rigged their studies, so you could make the case that he deserves a pass there. Nonetheless, Monahan displayed a much more robust pattern for becoming an enabler of the worst people in the halls of power in Washington, D.C.

Interestingly, McConnell, a major Pharma shill and cloth covering proselytizer himself, gave a special note of appreciation to Dr Monahan in 2020.

When Monahan wasn’t acting as a hype man for Pfizer mRNA injections, he was pledging allegiance to the cloth religion.

All the way into the summer of 2021, the doctor was enforcing a mask mandate in Congress.

This apparent Fauci of Congress reportedly didn't wear a mask while briefing lawmakers on the new mask mandate, leading some Republican lawmakers to raise concerns about his agenda.

The Fauci of Congress has delivered Mitch McConnell with his “doctor’s note.” What will be his excuse next time the Senate GOP leader has a catastrophic medical episode on live television?

Share