The Future of Subterranean Warfare – Guest: Yadin Soffer

In this episode of the Dossier Podcast, Jordan sits down with Yadin Soffer, the founder and CEO of Traysar, a defense startup building autonomous machinery for the subterranean battlefield.

Soffer traces the company's origins to the aftermath of October 7th, when he teamed up with co-founder Asher Katz—a founding member of the IDF's tunnel-detection unit—and an ex–SpaceX and Boring Company engineer to tackle a domain the West has long treated as an afterthought. Underground warfare, the most ancient form of combat, has become one of the most neglected and consequential frontiers in modern defense: as drones turn the skies and surface into contested, lethal environments, adversaries from Iran to China are burrowing their most critical assets deeper than ever, and the recent B-2 strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities exposed just how hard those targets are to reach. Soffer walks through Traysar’s two newly unveiled systems, while arguing that the U.S. needs to treat "sub-T" as its own warfighting domain, complete with dedicated budgets, before its rivals seize the advantage beneath our feet.