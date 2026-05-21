The Dossier

The Dossier

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The CCP's War on American AI - Guest: Sam Lyman

Foreign Billionaires, Fake Activists, and the Fight Over American AI.
Jordan Schachtel's avatar
Jordan Schachtel
May 21, 2026

The podcast is offcially back, and today I’m sitting down with Sam Lyman, the head of research at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and a guy who’s had a front-row seat to some of the most consequential debates happening in Washington right now. Sam most recently served as a senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Bessent, and before that he was at Riot Platforms helping build out a one-gigawatt data center in Corsicana, Texas — an experience that taught him firsthand how astroturfed opposition to American infrastructure actually works on the ground.

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We’re going to get into Sam’s new white paper, which traces a pretty alarming web of Chinese state media, CCP-aligned nonprofits like the Singham Network, and foreign billionaires who are pouring money into the campaign to slow down American AI and block data center build-out across the country. We’ll talk about how that influence is making its way into legislation (including the Bernie–AOC data center moratorium) what’s really at stake in the US-China AI race, and why Sam describes data centers as the “enriched uranium” of this generation’s defining technological competition.

Follow Sam Lyman on X: https://x.com/SamLyman33

The Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper: https://www.btcpolicy.org/articles/foreign-influence-in-the-campaign-against-american-ai

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