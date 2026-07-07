Astroturf operations targeting the American right — Guest: Parker Thayer

In this episode of The Dossier Podcast, I sit down with Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, to unpack one of the most sophisticated astroturf operations targeting the American right today. Parker contributed to a viral exposé of Humans First, an activist group masquerading as a grassroots conservative outfit while pushing to halt the construction of American technological infrastructure nationwide. We reveal how left-wing Silicon Valley money, Effective Altruism networks, and longtime Democratic donors like Dustin Moskovitz are laundering their degrowth agenda through conservative-sounding branding.

From hidden ties to the far-left Action Network, to a UK-based X account and articles of incorporation linking straight back to the Center for AI Safety, the operation is a textbook case of influence laundering designed to manufacture opposition to critical American infrastructure.

We also dive deeper into the broader ecosystem of astroturf “local news” outfits like Courier Newsroom, the parallels to decades of anti-nuclear fearmongering, and how bad information is being funneled into populist circles to stall progress on AI, energy, and national competitiveness. Parker shares sharp insights on how to uncover these networks and why conservatives must stay vigilant against foreign and domestic actors hijacking legitimate concerns. A must-listen for anyone serious about separating real grassroots sentiment from coordinated deception.

Check out the Capital Research Center here

Find Parker on X at @ParkerThayer

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