The Dossier

The Dossier

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Mike's avatar
Mike
1d

calling it "SI" is just too cringe. If we're going to be serious about AI we shouldn't be using MAGA cult language.

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
1d

“Super Intelligence” ? Good grief Batman. Sounds like another dumb Marvel comic invention. It is a data collection, collating and summation assortment of algorithms. The “leaked” doomsday issues and semi sentient rogue data programs seems to likely be an intentional strategy to prop up the nonsensical doomsday cult proponents. Another cynical money and control grabbing hoax right in there with the non virus plandemic, climate emergency boiling earth, and super dumb smart extraterrestrial alien invaders.

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