The Dossier

The Dossier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
2d

It is interesting that there is so much interest in investigating the alleged deceit of these AI companies and yet COVID-19 was first reported to have "escaped" from Fauci's gain-of-function lab in Wuhan on December 1, 2019. Nearly seven years after the pathogen was set free from the lab, after 7,115,203 confirmed COVID-induced deaths have been reported worldwide, no one seems interested.

Reply
Share
Narrative Myth's avatar
Narrative Myth
2dEdited

The lobbying point may cut the other way. A company that unilaterally slows down while its competitors don't isn't being responsible, it's being liquidated — so "just slow down yourselves" asks each player to lose the race in exchange for nothing. That's the whole reason binding rules exist: they're the only move that changes what everyone else does too. Firms asking to be constrained is weak evidence of a racket and decent evidence they've looked at the payoff matrix and don't like it.

Also worth noticing that the cage being faulty explains how the model got out. It's a quieter account of what it did next. Some thoughts on why it may be time to panic anyway: https://mythandmind.substack.com/p/can-we-panic-now

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schachtel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture