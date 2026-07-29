The Dossier

The Dossier

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Kini Aloha Guy's avatar
Kini Aloha Guy
Jul 29

Sounds like this AI Committee wants the USA to slow down so China can take the Great AI Leap Forward.

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Steven C.
Jul 29

I think it would be more useful, and practical, to agree to share information about methods to detect and prevent A.I. deception. I don't mean using A.I. to deceive, but A.I. deceiving its owners.

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