The Dossier

The Dossier

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BradK (Tuckered out)'s avatar
BradK (Tuckered out)
3d

Rest assured, the very same obedient tools who reflexively fell for and perpetuated the contrived and meaningless "Safe and Effective" shibboleth during the Plandemic will be at the ready to do it all over again.

On another level, the Left fears widespread adoption of A.I. by the masses because it threatens the Left's 5 decade-old effort to dumb down these same masses though the wholesale destruction of the education system, mass media and entertainment cannons of propaganda, along with a pathological cultural need to belong and conform to the tribe. Independent thought is heresy.

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Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
2d

Now you have rethinking my objections to AI policy. I’d rather jump into volcano than be on the side of an issue as Crazy. Bernie and AOC how stupid.

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