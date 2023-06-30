New York quietly shuts down its $250 million Covid vaccine passport mobile app
The app was a staple of New York City’s movement pass system.
New York State officials announced on Friday afternoon that they are discontinuing their controversial mobile phone vaccine passport program, known as “Excelsior Pass,” citing “reduced demand for access to digital COVID-19 test and vaccine records.”
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Excelsior Pass program began in early 2021 with an estimated cost burden of $2.5 million. It later ballooned to a sum approaching one hundred times over the original budget, with an approximate amount of $250 million dollars being handed out to IBM, Deloitte and Boston Consulting Group.
Deloitte and Boston Consulting Group have billed New York taxpayers approximately $200 million for “marketing” and “buildout” costs associated with the program since 2021, while IBM has billed around $40 million plus $200,000 a month since 2021 in “data storage” fees, according to state records.
Under mayors Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams, the city enforced its “Key to NYC” vaccine passport program for over two years. The mobile application was a staple of New York City’s movement pass system, which was installed to prohibit entry to indoor facilities to those who refused to take the experimental genetic serums released by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
According to the Times Union, the taxpayer money that flowed to Excelsior Pass development “is now the subject of a state state inspector general's investigation.”
This isn’t the first time that New York officials got into hot water over Covid related contracts. Last year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul awarded a personal megadonor supporter with over $600 million in no-bid “PPE” contracts.
While a handful of people in New York took action to protest against the authoritarian movement pass system, the vast majority of New Yorkers were happy to accommodate the biomedical tyranny. In NYC, virtually every business complied with the program, either out of sympathy or for fear of being shut down by the government.
The Excelsior Pass will no longer be available after July 28, 2023. That’s $250 million down the drain, and on to the next “crisis.”
Proof’s compliance must be one of the most disappointing aspects of this business. I hardly know anyone who thinks that there was anything wrong with shunning a significant minority of the population even when you tell them that it was not based on science and that the vaxxed were as likely as the unvaxxed to transmit the virus. The unvaxxed were simply not part of the club and as such it seems did not warrant any empathy in their plight.
I look at most people quite differently now - I simply do not trust that they wouldn’t do the same thing tomorrow if a similar situation arose.
Just your daily reminder that Eric Adams likes to use the racist word "cracker" to refer to white people. That guy needs to go.