Scamdemic: NY Gov Hochul awards megadonor with $637 million in no-bid COVID contracts
Worse than Cuomo?
For the average New Yorker, the economy is in shambles. However, if you happen to be connected to the New York political elite, business is booming.
Governor Kathy Hochul’s health department has awarded a stunning $637 million in no-bid contracts to a company led by one of her major donors, for the supply of junk COVID products like tests, masks, and oth…
