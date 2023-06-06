The Washington Post has published a new report, citing anonymous transatlantic intelligence sources, doubling down on the idea that Ukraine pulled off the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage attack without coordinating with a global major power in the process.

I put together a map detailing the route that would be required for Ukraine’s navy to sail from the war-torn Port of Odesa to the areas where the Nord Stream pipeline was sabotaged. The roundtrip journey amounts to about ten thousand miles, which would be impossible to pull off undetected.

Since March, the corporate media has been assisting the U.S. intelligence community in making the case that the Biden Administration had nothing to do with the Nord Stream sabotage attack. The talking points first appeared in The New York Times, which claimed that an unnamed “pro-Ukrainian group” was said to be responsible for the September 2022 attack. The sources for this information remain nothing more than anonymous intelligence agents.

The transatlantic ruling classes are simply making a mockery of our ability to reason. Given the ramifications that would come from admitting to authorizing such an attack, we can safely assume that there will never be accountability from the Biden Administration for this operation, but there will be plenty of additional storytelling to come.

Share